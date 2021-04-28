CoWIN portal crashes as registration for vaccination begin for 18+, few lucky ones manage to register

The registration for Chinese coronavirus vaccination for all Indians above the age of 18 began today at 4 PM. However, the CoWIN registration platform has crashed, throwing up 404 error.

For some, while the website opened, the OTP for registration could not get through.

However, there were some who were able to get through and successfully register themselves.

Gautam Chakrabarty’s tweet

One Gautam Chakrabarty of Assam was able to register himself for the vaccination.

Salil Shukla’s tweet

Similarly, a few others also shared on Twitter their successful registration.

The vaccination for citizens above age of 18 will begin from 1st May 2021 and the registration for the same began at 4 PM today. Owing to heavy load on the servers, the system has been facing certain technical glitches.