The quandaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Party are only increasing with every new revelation made in the Sachin Vaze case. Now, reports suggest that ex-cop Sachin Vaze has named the Shiv Sena leader and former policeman, ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma in his confession.

As per a report by Republic TV, Vaze has confessed that Sharma had helped him procure the gelatin sticks that was planted in the SUV outside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence. According to Republic TV, Sachin Vaze and Pradeep Sharma would be interrogated together face to face today.

Sachin Vaze has reportedly confessed to the central agency that he had met Pradeep Sharma on March 3rd and 4th.

Pradeep Sharma was with Vaze when he had met Mansukh Hiren: Report

The Republic TV report stated that Vaze has mentioned to NIA that when he had called Mansukh Hiren to meet him, Pradeep Sharma was also present. Vaze has further informed that Sharma had helped in the procurement of gelato sticks through one of his aides. Vaze has told NIA that Sharma was using SIM cards acquired from Gujarat. Sharma is also being interrogated by NIA

According to a report by Republic TV, Pradeep Sharma, who is believed to be Vaze’s mentor, had gone to the police headquarters on March 2 to meet Sachin Vaze. On March 4, Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze allegedly met once again, sources have revealed. The NIA suspects that they met in western suburbs (Andheri – Marol – Chakala). There were other police officials who were also present during the meeting. The NIA had taken Sachin Vaze to these areas for recreation on April 3.

Pradeep Sharma is one of the five officers who were under the NIA’s scanner. Interestingly, Pradeep Sharma had contested the 2019 Assembly Elections on a Shiv Sena ticket from the Nalasopara constituency.

As per Times Now, Sharma is being questioned for his alleged connection with arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze. He was questioned for more than 8 hours yesterday. The NIA is continuing to interrogate him today.

A source said that on the basis of CCTV footage found at the Mumbai Police headquarters, the NIA has come up with a list of people who met Sachin Vaze at his Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office on days leading to the murder of Thane-based Mansukh Hiran.

Who is Pradeep Sharma who has been named by ex-cop Sachin Vaze

Former police officer Pradeep Sharma was a part of Mumbai Police’s encounter squad which Sachin Vaze and other officers were also a part of. The former encounter cop quit the Mumbai Police in 2019 after having served for over 30 years following which he joined the Shiv Sena. Sharma had contested and lost in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Nalasopara constituency.

Previously suspended from service owing to corruption allegations, he was reinstated back into service in 2017 after he was cleared of all charges. At the time of contesting elections, Sharma in his affidavit had declared assets of Rs 36.21 crore in his and his wife’s name.

Besides, the former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh was also questioned by the NIA for around four hours in connection to its probe in the Mukesh Ambani house bomb scare case on Wednesday. The NIA is believed to have questioned Singh about some revelations made by Vaze so far.