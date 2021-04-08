On April 8, the Food Corporation of India has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party’s claims that the corporation had not opened any counters in Delhi for wheat procurement. In a tweet, FCI said, “FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at these centers, FSD Mayapuri, FSD Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi, which have been completely operational from April 1, 2021.” It further added that till April 8, 2021, FCI had procured 15.8 MT wheat in Delhi.

This claim is BASELESS



FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at these centers, FSD Mayapuri, FSD Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi, which have been completely operational from 01.04.21



15.8 MT wheat has been procured by FCI in Delhi till 08.04.21 https://t.co/rY9amh5DUk — Food Corporation (@FCI_India) April 8, 2021

Aam Aadmi Party’s fake allegations against FCI

On April 7, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Rai had held a press conference in which he alleged that the FCI is making false claims about the wheat procurement in Delhi. He further said that though FCI is saying they are procuring wheat since April 1, upon inquiry from the markets, AAP members found that wheat procurement had not started.

MSP पर केंद्र सरकार का किसानों को धोखा !



➡️हमने FCI को 11 फरवरी,1 मार्च और 6 अप्रैल को फसल खरीददारी को लेकर पत्र लिखा



➡️FCI ने कहा कि 1 तारीख से ही खरीददारी हो रही है



➡️जब मंडियों से REPORT तलब की तो पता चला- कोई खरीददारी नहीं हुई- श्री @AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/IETywff9KH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 7, 2021

Rai urged the central government to ensure that procurement starts in Delhi at the earliest. He added, “The Central Government is responsible for fixing MSP of crop and FCI is responsible for making purchases, but BJP is falsely accusing the Delhi Government of not buying wheat on MSP Rates. This is the absurd reality of the Prime Minister’s assurance to buy crops at MSP rates, MSP will sustain.” He also demanded that the legal guarantee of MSP should be given to the farmers.

After the press conference, the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party started to make rounds on social media.

FCI(under Modi ji) has not opened a single counter for wheat procurement in Delhi, yet it is making false claims of purchasing the crops on MSP rates from April 1-



Says Delhi Govt. — Amit (@Ikumar7) April 7, 2021

Reply from Ministry of Consumer Affairs

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, which comes under union minister Piyush Goyal, said in a statement that the press release issued by AAP government in which it was stated that FCI had not opened any counter to procure foodgrains in Delhi, is fake. The ministry said that the contentions of the Delhi govt are not true.

FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at 3 centres – FSD Mayapuri, Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi – completely operated from 1st April 2021. Till date 158 quintals wheat at FSD Narela purchased by FCI Delhi region: Ministry of Consumer Affairs — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021

It further added, “FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at three centers – FSD Mayapuri, Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi – completely operated from April 1, 2021. To date, 158 quintals wheat at FSD Narela purchased by FCI Delhi region.”

FCI Delhi posted photos of procurement centers

Official Twitter handle of FCI, Delhi Region, posted some photos of procurement centers proving the claims made by AAP are baseless.

FCI Delhi is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers at FSD Narela, Mayapuri & APMC Najafgarh which are operational from 1.4.21 & FCI has already procured 158Qt wheat as on 7.4.21 also FCI Delhi procured 276Qt of wheat in RMS 20-21.#FCI_India #fooddeptgoi #FCI_NorthZone pic.twitter.com/JgYjRD4jlM — FCI Delhi Region (@FCI_Delhi) April 8, 2021

Clicked on April 8, 2021, trucks and wheat can be seen in the photographs.