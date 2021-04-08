Thursday, April 8, 2021
Aam Aadmi Party claims no FCI counters opened in Delhi for wheat procurement. Here is the truth

"FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at three centers - FSD Mayapuri, Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi - completely operational from April 1, 2021. To date, 158 quintals wheat at FSD Narela purchased by FCI Delhi region," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

OpIndia Staff
FCI Delhi Region shared images of wheat procurement
FCI Delhi Region posted photos of wheat procurement centre rubbishing claims by AAP (Image: FCI Delhi)
3

On April 8, the Food Corporation of India has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party’s claims that the corporation had not opened any counters in Delhi for wheat procurement. In a tweet, FCI said, “FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at these centers, FSD Mayapuri, FSD Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi, which have been completely operational from April 1, 2021.” It further added that till April 8, 2021, FCI had procured 15.8 MT wheat in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party’s fake allegations against FCI

On April 7, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gopal Rai had held a press conference in which he alleged that the FCI is making false claims about the wheat procurement in Delhi. He further said that though FCI is saying they are procuring wheat since April 1, upon inquiry from the markets, AAP members found that wheat procurement had not started.

Rai urged the central government to ensure that procurement starts in Delhi at the earliest.  He added, “The Central Government is responsible for fixing MSP of crop and FCI is responsible for making purchases, but BJP is falsely accusing the Delhi Government of not buying wheat on MSP Rates. This is the absurd reality of the Prime Minister’s assurance to buy crops at MSP rates, MSP will sustain.” He also demanded that the legal guarantee of MSP should be given to the farmers.

After the press conference, the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party started to make rounds on social media.

Reply from Ministry of Consumer Affairs

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, which comes under union minister Piyush Goyal, said in a statement that the press release issued by AAP government in which it was stated that FCI had not opened any counter to procure foodgrains in Delhi, is fake. The ministry said that the contentions of the Delhi govt are not true.

It further added, “FCI Delhi region is fully prepared to procure wheat from farmers of Delhi at three centers – FSD Mayapuri, Narela & APMC Najafgarh Mandi – completely operated from April 1, 2021. To date, 158 quintals wheat at FSD Narela purchased by FCI Delhi region.”

FCI Delhi posted photos of procurement centers

Official Twitter handle of FCI, Delhi Region, posted some photos of procurement centers proving the claims made by AAP are baseless.

Clicked on April 8, 2021, trucks and wheat can be seen in the photographs.

AAP lies, Delhi Wheat MSP, Farmer MSP
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

