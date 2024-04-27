TV actress Krishna Mukherjee, who rose to fame with her popular TV show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabaatein’, on Friday, April 26, leveled serious allegations of harassment and intimidation against Kundan Singh, the producer of her last TV show, ‘Shubh Shagun’. However, hours after she made the allegations, producer Kundan Singh denied them. He also asserted that the actress had previously leveled similar allegations against two employees of the show, saying that they were later found out to be “false”. Kundan Singh stressed that he would be taking legal action in this matter.

Notably, the row erupted after Krishna Mukherjee took to her Instagram handle, where she claimed that acting in her last show, ‘Shubh Shagun’ was the worst decision of her life. According to her, she is depressed and anxious and the reason why she is not doing any show is because she was harassed so many times by the Production house and producer of her last show. Krishna also alleged that the producer didn’t pay her dues for around five months.

Krishna Mukherjee added that her family had asked her not to go public with the allegations as they were scared that the accused could harm her for doing so.

The caption of her Instagram post read, “My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz (sic) of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality. My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice.” She also tagged the show’s producer, Kundan Singh.

The post had her picture along with the text in which she narrated the alleged incident.

Calling her decision to act in Shubh Shagun TV show “the worst decision”, the actress wrote, “It all started when I started doing my last show ‘Shubh Shagun’ for ‘Dangal tv’.” According to the post, once she was allegedly harassed when she decided not to shoot as she was unwell and they had not cleared her dues for some time.

Krishna Mukherjee alleged, “The production house and the producer @kundan.singh.official has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room bez (sic) I was unwell and I decided not to shoot bez they were not paying me for my work.., they were banging my makeup room’s door as if they will break it when I was changing my clothes.”

Mukherjee further alleged that she was threatened when she approached the office of the production house to get her dues of 5 months.

The text from Krishna Mukherjee added, “I feel unsafe. I asked for help from so many people but nothing. Nobody could do anything about it. People ask me why I am not doing any show? This is the reason. I am Scared what if the same thing happen again? I need Justice.”

Responding to the allegations, Kundan Singh, the show’s producer, shared a post to refute the allegations as “rumours”. He argued that the allegations were made for personal grudges/financial claims and the caption read, “Beware of Lies”.

Apart from denying the allegations, Kundan Singh announced that he would be taking strict legal action in this matter. Singh wrote, “It’s sad to see how it’s so easy for some people to make false accusations, I must clarify that All the accusations being made are false and frivolous, and strict legal action will be taken against all the culprits.”

In his post, Kundan Singh claimed that the TV actress had leveled exactly the same allegations against two staffers and filed an FIR against them. According to him, back then, he along with the production house, had supported her and fired the employees. However, as per him, the allegations were later found to be false.

Kundan Singh added, “I must bring in the Notice of Public at large that @krishna_mukherjee786 had put the exact same allegations against two people from the production house and filed an FIR on 04/10/2022 (A copy of FIR is in my possession as a piece of evidence).”

Kundan Singh continued, “Also as a disciplinary action I even fired both the employees immediately, though later on we came to know that the allegations she put on them were false and only the sake to settle her personal grudge.”

Further, she took a step ahead for false financial claim, we had reached out to her for legal preceding but she refused to come which is already in the record of CITY CIVIL COURT, MUMBAI, the post added.

Kundan Singh stated that it’s disheartening to see how someone he supported so much is now putting fake allegations against him just to defame him and extract her benefit, but we per him, they have decided to take Strong legal action against this wrong publication in the public domain.

According to Kundan Singh, this is the third attempt when Krishna Mukherjee made false allegations for “wrongful gains”. The TV producer concluded by saying, “This is the third wrong attempt she did for the sake of her wrongful gain, Social media is a platform to share your views but not a place to share false rumors, everyone who along with Krishna Mukherjee have been sharing the false news, please keep in mind that Lies may run fast, but the truth eventually overtakes them. BEWARE OF FAKE ALLEGATIONS AND PEOPLE WHO MISUSE SOCIAL MEDIA.”