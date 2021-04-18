Sunday, April 18, 2021
Did Gen VK Singh have to resort to Twitter to ‘beg’ for bed for his brother suffering from COVID. Here are the facts

Gen VK Singh's attempt to help a fellow Indian in testing COVID times was used as an opportunity for political mudslinging

OpIndia Staff
Gen VK Singh (image courtesy: ndtv.com)
3

Union Minister General VK Singh (R) on Sunday tried to help a fellow citizen in times of distress. A Twitter user had tagged him and requested him to help him get a bed for his brother who is suffering from Chinese coronavirus.

Tweet by Chandra Prakash Rai

At 1:20 PM, Rai tweeted to multiple people and requested a bed in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Gen VK Singh is an MP from Ghaziabad.

Soon, he tweeted the same message and tagged the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad to help out Rai. Except, instead of quoting the tweet, Singh copied and pasted the message to the DM, Ghaziabad with request to look into it.

Gen VK Singh’s tweet

Soon, the usual suspects descended upon his timeline to attack him and the central government that the situation of COVID in India is so bad that a Union Minister has to ‘beg’ for bed on Twitter.

Vidya Krishnan and other ‘journalists’ claiming Gen VK Singh was begging for bed for his brother

Congress leaders also chimed in and used this opportunity to criticise the Modi government.

Congress leader’s tweet

Congress leader Srivatsa also demanded that the Army should be called in for managing Coronavirus situation.

NDTV Journalist and Congress leader spreading misinformation

This was further amplified by other Congress workers.

Hansraj Meena’s tweet

However, subsequently Gen VK Singh deleted his tweet and issued clarification that he had tweeted the same to draw attention of the DM so that help can reach the needy.

Gen VK Singh’s tweet

He even quote tweeted again to the DM, this time quote tweeting Rai correctly so that help could reach him.

Tweet to DM Ghaziabad

As per UP Govt official, the matter is being taken care of.

Did Gen VK Singh have to resort to Twitter to 'beg' for bed for his brother suffering from COVID. Here are the facts

