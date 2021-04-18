Union Minister General VK Singh (R) on Sunday tried to help a fellow citizen in times of distress. A Twitter user had tagged him and requested him to help him get a bed for his brother who is suffering from Chinese coronavirus.
At 1:20 PM, Rai tweeted to multiple people and requested a bed in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Gen VK Singh is an MP from Ghaziabad.
Soon, he tweeted the same message and tagged the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad to help out Rai. Except, instead of quoting the tweet, Singh copied and pasted the message to the DM, Ghaziabad with request to look into it.
Soon, the usual suspects descended upon his timeline to attack him and the central government that the situation of COVID in India is so bad that a Union Minister has to ‘beg’ for bed on Twitter.
Congress leaders also chimed in and used this opportunity to criticise the Modi government.
Congress leader Srivatsa also demanded that the Army should be called in for managing Coronavirus situation.
This was further amplified by other Congress workers.
However, subsequently Gen VK Singh deleted his tweet and issued clarification that he had tweeted the same to draw attention of the DM so that help can reach the needy.
He even quote tweeted again to the DM, this time quote tweeting Rai correctly so that help could reach him.
As per UP Govt official, the matter is being taken care of.