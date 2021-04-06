Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests positive for Chinese Coronavirus

In a Twitter post, he wrote, "Preparing for tomorrow" and stuck out his middle finger to mock the front-line workers.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests Covid +ve
'Comedian' Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
A year after mocking frontline workers, ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra announced on Tuesday (April 6) that he and his parents have been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus infection.

In a tweet, Kamra wrote, “My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital nearby. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon.” He further emphasised, “Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Kunal Kamra

It must be mentioned that the stand-up comedian had earlier mocked India’s frontline workers (FLWs) during the onset of the pandemic in March last year. In his address to the nation last year, PM Narendra Modi called for a ‘Janta Curfew’ (public curfew) on March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm. He emphasised that it would mean a curfew imposed by the people on themselves in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Young and old, rich and poor, people from all sections of society came out on to their balcony and verandahs to clap and ring bells and blow the conches in appreciation for those at the frontline battling the pandemic. However, that did not go down well with some as they riled against the people as the nation came together as one.

Screengrab of the tweet

Although his innate hatred for PM Narendra Modi is well-known, Kunal Kamra sought to humiliate the frontline workers to take potshots at the BJP. In a Twitter post, he wrote, “Preparing for tomorrow” and stuck out his middle finger to mock the front-line workers.

