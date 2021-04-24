Saturday, April 24, 2021
Hindu man beaten for refusing Rs 50,000 handout, by wife and her family, to convert to Christianity, 10 booked in MP: Details

Prakash Nagele has also said that his wife and sister-in-law had converted to Christianity after receiving a scooter as monetary compensation.

OpIndia Staff
MP: Wife and 9 others booked for assaulting man to convert to Christianity
Representative Image (Photo Credits: UCA News)
On Friday (April 23), the police lodged a case against a woman and her family members for assaulting and forcing her husband to convert to Christianity reported The Times of India. The incident took place in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim has been identified as one Prakash Nagele. Reportedly, the 36-year old has lodged a complaint with the police against his wife and in-laws. Nagele had claimed that he was offered ₹50,000 to convert to Christianity and was assaulted when he turned down the offer. He alleged that the accused tore up his religious books as well. He further added that his wife and sister-in-law had converted to Christianity after receiving a scooter as monetary compensation.

Nagele had accused one Anupam Brother of coercing him to convert on February 25 this year. The police have pressed charges against the victim’s wife and her 9 family members for hurting religious feelings, use of criminal force, and rioting. Satish Dwivedi, the police-in-charge at Dwarkapuri police station, informed, “We have registered a case against 10 people under section 3 and 5 of Freedom of Religion Act and IPC.”

Not the first case: Recently, Pastor converts Jalandhar family to Christianity on the pretext of healing cancer

Recently, a Jalandhar based Christian godman and self-styled faith healer was accused of cheating a family on the pretext of curing their daughter of cancer. Pastor Balwinder Singh allegedly duped the distressed family to a tune of Rs 80,000. He also reportedly tricked the family into converting to Christianity under the pretext of healing.

The matter came to the fore when the victim’s family approached the SSP office with a complaint against the Christian healer after they lost their kin to the deadly disease. In what transpired, Shubham Pandit and his mother went to Jalandhar to meet Pastor Balwinder in a bid to cure Pandit’s sister of cancer. Pandit said that one of Singh’s disciples who met him in Mumbai told him that the Pastor had powers to cure any disease. Therefore, Pandit agreed to meet the Pastor for which he travelled to the Tajpur village church.

He first demanded ₹1 lakh from treating Shubham Pandit’s ailing sister. Later, the Pastor settled at Rs 80,000. “After making us stay here for 12 days, the pastor gave us oil and water. He termed it holy water. He forcefully converted our religion as well. Neither my sister could be saved nor our money was given back,” rued Pandit.

