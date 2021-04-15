Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus for new year is 'radicalisation'

Thursday, April 15, 2021
TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.

OpIndia Staff
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday claimed that the BJP wishing Hindus on the new year is ‘radicalisation’.

Mahua Moitra’s tweet

Vikram Samvat 2078, the new year as per Hindu calendar began on 1st day of Chaitra Navratri on 12th April 2021. A lot of Hindus celebrate the new year which begins on the first day of Chaitra month. Similarly, a lot of Hindus, especially in Gujarat, celebrate their new year which begins on the first day of Kartik month, a day after Diwali. Hence, different communities within Hinduism celebrate different days of the year as new year. Similarly, in different parts of India, the Hindu calendar months also vary. While in some parts of the country it is Chaitra, in some, Vaishakha has also begun today (which is new year for people in Bengal, Assam and Tripura).

However, this seems to have triggered Moitra, who was upset that the BJP was wishing the Hindus for their new year. So much that she called the wishes as ‘radicalisation’.

Making it all about the Bengalis, she claimed that the greetings for new year in West Bengal and Bangladesh is ‘Poila Baisakh’ and not ‘Hindu new year’ (since West Bengal and Bangladesh have similar cultures and Bangladesh is an Islamic country).

Netizens took it upon themselves to school Moitra on celebrating the Hindu new year is not really ‘radicalisation’ as she believes it is.

Some even explained that while people in Bangladesh also celebrate Poila Baishakh, it is actually Hindus who celebrate it as such.

Many even called out her ignorance on Hinduism.

While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as ‘radical’, the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.

