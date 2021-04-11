Myanmar army continues its brutal suppression of the ongoing protest demanding restoration of democracy in the country. On April 9, Myanmar Army killed 82 protesters in Bago city. Since the military coup in Myanmar, the security forces have turned the streets of Bago city red with the blood of protesters. According to Myanmar’s local media, which has been collecting information on the number of deaths since the coup, the maximum number of protesters died in a single day on March 14 when 100 protesters were killed by the Army in Yangon. Notably, it is the largest city in Myanmar.

Bago, where the latest massacre by the army took place, is located around 100 KMs away from Yangon. According to reports, after killing the protestors, the Army put all the dead bodies in the ground of a Buddhist temple. The soldiers had been stationed at the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound in the town, and they took the dead bodies inside, according to Ye Htut, a protest group leader.

Some monks went to the pagoda compound and asked the soldiers to allow them to take injured people for medical treatment, but their request was denied by the military.

According to the information posted by Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, Bago city was raided by the Army on April 9. The group said that the Army turned the city into a battleground and killed as many as 82 people. The number could be higher as the group was still confirming the situation. The group said, “Some were injured and requesting medical treatment, but the military terrorists did not allow any help. Some were therefore killed from excessive bleeding. Dead and injured bodies piled up together. People in urban areas are now fleeing to nearby villages.”

This was the third attack in Bago by Junta government over the past week. On Wednesday, they opened fire on protesters in Kalay, killing 11 people. Those who were not participating in the protests were also killed during the firing. Associated Press reported that the Army is using heavy weapons including rocket launchers against the protesters. Though AP was not able to confirm the information independently. It further reported that State television channel MRTV reported Friday night that a military court had sentenced to death 19 people for allegedly killing an army officer in Yangon on March 27.

Over 700 killed so far in violent clashes

So far, 701 people have been killed in the violent clashes between the Army and the protesters. 3012 have been detained by the Army, and 656 arrest warrants have been issued against the protesters. Reports suggest that Christine Schraner Burgener, UN special envoy for Myanmar, arrived in the Thai capital Bangkok on a regional mission to resolve the crisis in Myanmar on April 9. So far she has been denied permission to visit Myanmar. Burgener is in contact with several Southeast Asian governments for ideas to resolve the Myanmar issue.

Military Coup in Myanmar

The Myanmar Army is in control of Myanmar after staging a coup in the early morning hours of February 1. According to reports, the Myanmar military’s intervention came after weeks of continued friction between the country’s military and the civilian government over allegations of irregularities in the 2020 Myanmar General Elections. The Military had ruled the country for five decades before the power was handed over to democratically elected leaders.