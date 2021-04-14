Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home News Reports Over 800 Sikh pilgrims from India stranded in Lahore for a day amid violent...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Over 800 Sikh pilgrims from India stranded in Lahore for a day amid violent protests in Pakistan over the arrest of TLP leader

The jatha is scheduled to visit gurdwaras at several locations, including Gurdwara Janamsthan at Nankana Sahib, after celebrating Baisakhi at Hasan Abdal.

OpIndia Staff
Sikh devotees chant religious slogans as they leave for Pakistan to take part in Baisakhi festival, in Amritsar, April 12, 2021.
49

A Sikh Jatha of 818 pilgrims was briefly stranded in Lahore on Monday when their visit to Gurdwara Panja Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi coincided with intense violence in Pakistan. With violent protests in several cities, including Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against the arrest of the group’s chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi, the group had to halt in Lahore till the situation was brought under control.

Gurdev Singh, a pilgrim, informed, “We spent the whole day in buses, though arrangements for food and water were made for us. After Pakistan’s police and security forces got the roads cleared, we were taken to Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore at 11.30 pm on Monday.”

According to the original plan, the Sikh pilgrims were to reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal on Monday directly to celebrate Baisakhi. However they were forced to stay in Lahore on Monday as the roads were closed. The local administration arranged their accommodation and food in Lahore.

The group then proceeded for the city of Hasan Abdal on Tuesday, where they were to join the celebrations at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib. The jatha is scheduled to visit gurdwaras at several locations, including Gurdwara Janamsthan at Nankana Sahib, after celebrating Baisakhi at Hasan Abdal.

“There are concerns that the Indian pilgrims could be stranded in Hasan Abdal if the protests become more violent. The protests have already disrupted the movement of vehicles between cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” informed a person familiar with developments on the condition of anonymity.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, is about 350 km from Lahore where the festival of Baisakhi will be celebrated today. Hasan Abdal is of religious importance to the Sikhs as it is believed to have the handprint of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

SGPC cries foul

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had cried foul on being denied permission by the Union government to a special group to visit Pakistan on the occasion of 100th anniversary of Nankana Sahib massacre in February this year. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had alleged that the pilgrims were denied permission due to the SGPC’s active support to ongoing farmers’ protests over farm laws.

No Sikh jatha could visit Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The jatha however, received permission from the Union government this year for visiting the 16th Century gurdwara in Punjab province.

Violence in Pakistan

Violent protests broke out in several cities of Pakistan after security forces arrested Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. TLP is a radical Islamist party that was founded in 2015 to prevent any changes to the existing blasphemy law in the country. 

As per reports, the arrest of Saad Hussain came at the backdrop of the party’s ultimatum to the Imran Khan government to fulfil its four demands before the deadline of April 20. The demands were originally made in November last year, following the beheading of 46-year-old Samuel Paty by a teenage Jihadi terrorist in France and the subsequent criticism of Islamists by French President Emmanuel Macron. TLP also took offence to the display of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in public in one city in France.

A TLP spokesperson, Tayyab Rizvi, vowed, “They (Protests) will continue till the French ambassador is deported.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
He had earlier isolated himself after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive officers with the CMO. Recently, he had taken first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
News Reports

Rajasthan: Coronavirus vaccines stolen from Jaipur hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Two days back, it was reported that Jaipur was allegedly facing shortage of vaccines.

Panicked Kerala woman rams car into electric pole after receiving corona positive report while driving

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The injured and corona-positive woman was on the road for over an hour as she received no help and no ambulances were ready to take her to the hospital.

UP government converts 15000 primary and upper primary schools into English medium

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In Lucknow city alone, 60 primary and upper primary schools have been converted into English medium.

With over 1 lakh active cases, Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh is currently the worst affected state after Maharashtra

News Reports Anurag -
Chhattisgarh has been recording over 10,000 cases since April 7 and it reported 15,000+ cases on April 13.

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

World OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
Social Media

It’s a lung… it’s a burnt toast… it’s a duck pic… No! It’s a painting by Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee did not appear in any election rallies or gave any statement regarding the ongoing Assembly elections in West Bengal after Election Commission banned her from campaigning for 24 hours
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,916FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com