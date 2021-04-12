Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News Reports Punjab CM makes a bizarre statement, ties low vaccination in Punjab to 'people's anger...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab CM makes a bizarre statement, ties low vaccination in Punjab to ‘people’s anger against farm laws’: What he said

“People in Punjab are still not coming out in large numbers for vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Government of India on the issue of farm laws. This anger is impacting the vaccination drive,” said Amarinder Singh in a video conference with Sonia Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh says Punjab people not taking vaccines because they are angry about the farm laws
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh , image via Twitter
1

Locked vaccination centres, absent medical staff and people seen roaming mask-less in hospitals. Such is the condition in Punjab as per India Today’s ground report.

In a video conference held by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh remarked, “People in Punjab are still not coming out in large numbers for vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Government of India on the issue of farm laws. This anger is impacting the vaccination drive.”

Blaming the centre and the anger against the Farm laws, Captain Amarinder Singh dusted off his hands from being unable to inoculate the state population despite a surge in new Covid-19 cases. He stated that people’s resentment against the Centre is holding them back from getting vaccinated. 

While the CM alleged that people are not coming forward to take the jab, he also claimed that the state is left with just five days of Covid-19 vaccine stock. He informed, “If the state is able to meet its target of two lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only three days.”

This has raised concerns pertaining to the seriousness in the state towards the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Punjab has so far vaccinated over 16 lakh people in the state. 

The Ministry of Health inaugurated the four-day Tika Utsav starting yesterday to encourage people to take the jab, however, states like Punjab and Rajasthan raised a red flag of stock depletion even before the drive began.

Reality Check

As per India Today’s report, as opposed to the Punjab government’s claim of vaccinations being done on all seven days, the vaccination centre at Civil Hospital Mohali was found shut on Sunday. No doctors or medical staff were seen. Moreover, there were no beneficiaries spotted around the center either. 

The report also claimed that patients and their kin were found roaming freely without masks in the hospital premises. Similar scenes were seen in the other parts of the city especially religious places and markets.

Vaccination campaign

In order to encourage people to get vaccinated, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh flagged a vaccination campaign with Bollywood actor and ‘philanthropist’ Sonu Sood.

The CM in a tweet wrote, “Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive.”

Surge in cases

To add to the woes, the surge in cases has led to an acute shortage of health infrastructure in the state especially in the eight worst-hit districts of Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Rupnagar.

In Ludhiana, 89 per cent of ICU beds, in SAS Nagar, 80 per cent of ICU beds in SAS Nagar, and in SBS Nagar, 70.6 per cent of ICU beds have already been occupied, the India Today report stated.

Restrictions imposed amid surge

The Punjab government has ordered a complete ban on political gatherings in the state till 30th April and a night curfew has been imposed across all districts from 9 pm to 5 am.

The state has shut all educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres and also restricted the number of people in outdoor and indoor social gatherings and in cinema halls and malls.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPunjab vaccines, Punjab CM, Punjab politics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road
Politics

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Why Mamata Banerjee should take entire moral responsibility for the violence in Cooch Behar

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The way the Bengal election has unfolded, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clearly feels like she is in a corner

Lockdowns, ‘Covidiots’ and ‘Responsible’ Citizens

Opinions Rajan Laad -
We know of the recent surge in COVID cases all over India, but the simultaneous surge in ‘responsible’ citizens appalled by the irresponsibility of ‘Covidiots’

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A probe has been initiated by Rajasthan government after 10-day agitation led by BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,550FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com