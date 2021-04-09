Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, a person says that the offers by CRED are ‘ridiculous’. “It’s like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues,” he says.

The camera then moves to Rahul Dravid stuck in a traffic jam throwing a temper tantrum. The ad shows the cricketer, hailed as the perfect gentlemen by teammates and rivals alike, yelling at others and itching for a fight.

The most hilarious bit of the ad shows him smashing the rearview mirror of a nearby car with his cricket bat. At another point, he yells, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main (I am the goon of Indiranagar)”.

The ad has attracted great attention on social media, from his former teammates and ordinary people alike, who found it extremely amusing to see the cool headed cricketer in such an avatar. His former IPL team Rajasthan Royals poked fun at him saying it was one of his best performances.

Some of Dravid’s best performances 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, too, enjoyed the ad.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

The ad sparked a meme fest on the platform.

After watching Rahul Dravid in the Cred advertisement



Everyone :-#RahulDravid #Cred pic.twitter.com/abfW0sV716 — Vandan Desai (@shutupvandan) April 9, 2021

Evryone Shocked After Seeing New Version Of Rahul Dravid..🤯



Meanwhile #RahulDravid to Everyone Be Like…😌😌 pic.twitter.com/R0SCKgP6yd — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) April 9, 2021

Whole nation after watching Rahul Dravid's Ad. pic.twitter.com/QzJGVWATaI — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) April 9, 2021

Me after watching CRED ad with Rahul Dravid. pic.twitter.com/xunJ8UulWg — DTS (@DIPTARUN) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid is renowned for his calm and tempered conduct. Fans and rivals alike find it impossible to believe that he could ever lose his temper or behave with anyone in an impolite manner.