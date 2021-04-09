Friday, April 9, 2021
‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Rahul Dravid sets the internet on fire with appearance in CRED ad

The ad shows the cricketer, hailed as the perfect gentlemen by teammates and rivals alike, yelling at others and itching for a fight.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Dravid in viral CRED ad
565

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, a person says that the offers by CRED are ‘ridiculous’. “It’s like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues,” he says.

The camera then moves to Rahul Dravid stuck in a traffic jam throwing a temper tantrum. The ad shows the cricketer, hailed as the perfect gentlemen by teammates and rivals alike, yelling at others and itching for a fight.

The most hilarious bit of the ad shows him smashing the rearview mirror of a nearby car with his cricket bat. At another point, he yells, “Indiranagar ka gunda hoon main (I am the goon of Indiranagar)”.

The ad has attracted great attention on social media, from his former teammates and ordinary people alike, who found it extremely amusing to see the cool headed cricketer in such an avatar. His former IPL team Rajasthan Royals poked fun at him saying it was one of his best performances.

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, too, enjoyed the ad.

The ad sparked a meme fest on the platform.

Rahul Dravid is renowned for his calm and tempered conduct. Fans and rivals alike find it impossible to believe that he could ever lose his temper or behave with anyone in an impolite manner.

