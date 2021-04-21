The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday addressed a letter to industrialist Mukesh Ambani urging him to supply oxygen to Gujarat which is facing an acute shortage amid the second wave of coronavirus. Only, they didn’t know that Reliance Industries has already been supplying 400 tonnes of oxygen to the state daily.

In a major embarrassment to Congress’s Gujarat unit, Dhanraj Nathwani, who is the Group President at Reliance Industries Limited, tweeted the letter by Congress leader Amit Chavda and pointed out his lack of awareness as a political leader.

His tweet read, “400 tons of #oxygen is being supplied to #Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis. This shows our commitment for Gujarat. Your letter shows lack of awareness being a political leader of State.”

400 tons of #oxygen is being supplied to #Gujarat by the Reliance Jamnagar, on daily basis. This shows our commitment for Gujarat. Your letter shows lack of awareness being a political leader of State. @CMOGuj @Nitinbhai_Patel @DIPPGOI @JayantiRavi @drharshvardhan @ikumarkanani pic.twitter.com/bHT8ClC692 — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) April 20, 2021

In the letter, Chavda applauded Reliance Industries for sending help to Maharashtra from its refinery in Jamnagar but expressed displeasure for ignoring Gujarat which takes pride in the company.

To this Nathwani brought to the Congress leader’s notice that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is committed towards the state and has been sending uninterrupted help amid the on-going crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

To this INC leader Chavda replied, “Indeed, it’s commendable what RIL is doing…but as you may be aware despite that, daily there is news from across the state of people are suffering due to lack of Oxygen. All my letter is requesting is that RIL does more for Guj as it shares a special relating with Gujarat.”

It is imperative to note that Chavda’s letter did not acknowledge Reliance Industries aid to the state of Gujarat at all. At best the letter seemed like criticism for aiding the neighbouring state- Maharashtra, where Congress is in power, while leaving out Gujarat.

This letter also puts Congress to shame as the party members requested help from the same businessman who their leaders bombard with the vilest of attacks in every opportunity presented.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is now infected with the Covid-19 virus, in the garb of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps ceaselessly naming Adani and Ambani to mount an attack against the central government.

केंद्र सरकार की वैक्सीन रणनीति नोटबंदी से कम नहीं-



* आम जन लाइनों में लगेंगे

* धन, स्वास्थ्य व जान का नुक़सान झेलेंगे

* और अंत में सिर्फ़ कुछ उद्योगपतियों का फ़ायदा होगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2021

Launching a fresh attack on the central government’s decision to liberalize vaccines, Rahul Gandhi parroted a similar allegation in his recent tweet.