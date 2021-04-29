Thursday, April 29, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga requests Delhi CM to convert Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics into COVID care centres

Installing even 20 beds each in the apparent 1000 Mohalla Clinics of Delhi will act as a relief to the crumbling health infrastructure in the national capital, suggested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

OpIndia Staff
Delhi citizens urge Delhi CM to make Mohalla clinics operational
2

With Delhi hospitals completely overwhelmed due to the sudden surge in new coronavirus cases, citizens have reminded the AAP govt that they have the ‘famed’ mohalla clinics, which can be converted to Covid care centres. On Thursday, netizens urged the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to turn the unutilized Mohalla Clinics into Covid Care Centres. 

As the citizens of Delhi struggle to get a bed, installing even 20 beds each in the apparent 1000 Mohalla Clinics of Delhi will act as a relief to the crumbling health infrastructure in the national capital, suggested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP leader and a resident of Delhi. He said that with 20 beds each in the mohalla clinics, the Delhi govt can create 20,000 beds for Covid-19 patients in a day.

While some were converted to testing centres last year, Bagga suggested most remain to be shut at the moment. If put to use, the clinics can be utilized to increase the medical capacities to tend to critical patients. Delhi reported around 26000 new corona cases and 368 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Kejriwal government is currently building new Covid capacities in open spaces with the help of DRDO and ITBP.

The matter of the mohalla clinics had come up during the hearing on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi in Delhi High Court also yesterday. Senior advocate Tushar Rao had suggested that the mohalla clinics should be used as a contact point for patients, to give immediate consultation and collection of samples, and also to check who needs hospitalisation, oxygen etc.

Condition of Mohalla Clinic

The Mohalla Clinics in Delhi continues to remain in ill shape with some turned into a garbage spot.

A Jagran report exposing the condition of Mohalla Clinics. Image Source: jagran.com

BJP president JP Nadda last year tweeted a video that exposed the Mohalla Clinics stating they lack even basic facilities, including medicines and infrastructure.

Sharing the video JP Nadda wrote: “Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities.”

JP Nadda’s tweet was soon retweeted by Home Minister Amit Shah saying that after education, now the “health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed”.

Delhi continues to face an acute shortage of hospital beds and medical essentials such as prescribed based medicines and oxygen supply.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Read more
