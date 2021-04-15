Thursday, April 15, 2021
“Ministry of Remdesivir”: Netizens put on their funny hat as ThePrint employee ends up mocking herself

The Print journalist Jyoti Malhotra is now trying to find an answer- why Remdesivir (a drug to treat Covid-19) is under the Chemical & Fertilizer ministry.

OpIndia Staff
1

After a diligent attempt at deciphering Mamata Banerjee’s art, netizens are now having a hard time making sense of a tweet posted by The Print’s journalist- Jyoti Malhotra.

The ‘senior’ journalist who is always ‘wanting to know why’ as per her Twitter bio, is now trying to find an answer- why Remdesivir (a drug to treat Covid-19) is under the Chemical & Fertilizer ministry.

Her query came as a response to a tweet regarding a press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informing about the approval to step up the production of Remdesivir in the country.

Here’s the rather funny exchange of messages where The Print journalist can be seen asking all her what’s and why’s.

This exchange left the netizens scratching their heads and ultimately led to a laughing riot. Here are some of the creative replies.

A Twitter user mocked the journalist’s response saying, “We’ll have a separate ‘ministry of drugs’ when Rahul Gandhi comes to power,” taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to have Ministry of Fisheries when one already exists.

Replying to the tweet where Jyoti asks in bewilderment how a drug can be classified as a chemical, the user said, “It got classified as a chemical in 2014. Before that we had a Ministry of Remdesivir.”

A Twitter user by the name Yogi, recommended this as a topic to be taken up by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his next speech.

A netizen invited Shekhar Gupta, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Print to solve the query his esteemed employee.

Here are a few more replies by the netizens, urging the journalists to get their basics right.

The journalist however humbly acknowledged her lack of knowledge and thanked the users for correcting her.

