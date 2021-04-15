After a diligent attempt at deciphering Mamata Banerjee’s art, netizens are now having a hard time making sense of a tweet posted by The Print’s journalist- Jyoti Malhotra.

The ‘senior’ journalist who is always ‘wanting to know why’ as per her Twitter bio, is now trying to find an answer- why Remdesivir (a drug to treat Covid-19) is under the Chemical & Fertilizer ministry.

Her query came as a response to a tweet regarding a press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informing about the approval to step up the production of Remdesivir in the country.

Here’s the rather funny exchange of messages where The Print journalist can be seen asking all her what’s and why’s.

So Remdesivir is now a chemical & a fertiliser? Come on, there must be another explanation — Jyoti Malhotra (@jomalhotra) April 14, 2021

This exchange left the netizens scratching their heads and ultimately led to a laughing riot. Here are some of the creative replies.

A Twitter user mocked the journalist’s response saying, “We’ll have a separate ‘ministry of drugs’ when Rahul Gandhi comes to power,” taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to have Ministry of Fisheries when one already exists.

Another explanation : We’ll have a separate ‘ministry of drugs’ when Rahul Gandhi comes to power. All pharmacists will be called farmers of drugs because pharmacist are drugs and drugs are pharmacists. It cannot be said that pharmacists are drugs but drugs are not pharmacists. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 14, 2021

Replying to the tweet where Jyoti asks in bewilderment how a drug can be classified as a chemical, the user said, “It got classified as a chemical in 2014. Before that we had a Ministry of Remdesivir.”

It got classified as a chemical in 2014. Before that we had a Ministry of Remdesivir. https://t.co/lHrza3ba2B — दिव्या (@divya_16_) April 15, 2021

A Twitter user by the name Yogi, recommended this as a topic to be taken up by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his next speech.

This is perfect subject matter for @RahulGandhi‘s next hard hitting speech. Right up his street https://t.co/XTt6pPZpj1 — Yogi (@yogye) April 14, 2021

A netizen invited Shekhar Gupta, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Print to solve the query his esteemed employee.

Dear @ShekharGupta Sir I leave this to your wisdom. Kindly answer your valued colleague how a Government works, specially sectoral allocations. https://t.co/H241b8Xn0g — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) April 14, 2021

Here are a few more replies by the netizens, urging the journalists to get their basics right.

Not knowing the ministry can be pardoned. Many don’t know.



But not knowing that Remdesivir is a chemical and claiming to be a journo is not pardonable . It’s class 8th thing. https://t.co/14QEYwpexX — Arminius (@Arminiusss) April 15, 2021

This is the reason why journalists shouldn’t talk beyond politics or virtue signaling. https://t.co/52F3sh1axb — Magalad (@Magalad1) April 15, 2021

The journalist however humbly acknowledged her lack of knowledge and thanked the users for correcting her.