Friday, April 2, 2021
Lawyer claiming to represent Times Group threatens Twitter user with legal action for a joke on MD Vineet Jain: Here’s what happened

The direct message (DM) was allegedly received by @BefittingFacts due to a tweet he made in response to Times of India's nonsensical virtue-signaling on the occasion of Holi.

OpIndia Staff
Lawyer claiming to represent Times Group threatens Twitter user BefittingFacts for joke on MD Vineet Jain
A lawyer has threatened a popular Twitter user for an apparently funny tweet on Times Group MD Vineet Jain. The lawyer, claiming to represent Bennett Coleman & Company Limited whose d/b/a is The Times Group, accused Twitter user @BefittingFacts of making a “malicious statement” that has harmed BCCL/MD greatly.

The DM @BefittingFacts received as claimed by him

The direct message (DM) was allegedly received by @BefittingFacts due to a tweet he made in response to Times of India’s nonsensical virtue-signaling on the occasion of Holi. The tweet, made in jest, showed Vineet Jain celebrating Holi in full fervour.

He asked Times of India to confirm if it was indeed their lawyer who was threatening him or if it were someone using their name.

It is not clear what is precisely defamatory about the tweet in question. The photographs contained there in are available on their website and if they are defamatory in themselves, then the group ought to remove them from their website first.

Furthermore, the TOI Holi Party is quite famous and there is extensive media coverage of the annual event. This year, people on social media voiced their outrage against the clockwork seasonal propaganda against Hindu festivals where brands engage in virtue-signaling and demonize the festival.

Holi has been targeted branding it a festival of molestation, which people on social media did not take kindly to. The user who has been threatened with legal action made the tweet to mock TOI for their propaganda campaign.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

