On Tuesday (April 13), Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson slammed ADL (Anti-Defamation League) for making outrageous claims against the former about allegedly supporting white-supremacist ‘great replacement’ theory. His strong remarks against the ADL, which seeks to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, comes at the backdrop of a debate on population demography change.

In a Fox News segment on Friday (April 9), Tucker Carlson remarked, “The government has shown preference to people who have absolute contempt for our customs, laws and system itself. And they are being treated better than American citizens. I know that the Left and the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement.’ If you try to suggest that the Democratic party is trying to replace the current electorates casting ballots with new obedient people from the third world, then, they become hysterical. This is what is happening actually.”

“This matters on a bunch of different levels but on the basic level, it is a voting rights question. In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, then, you dilute the power of the people who live there. Every time you import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter… Everyone wants to make a racial issue or white replacement theory. This is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate…They are not allowed to do that? Why are we putting up with this,” he inquired.

His comments were directed at the Chief Executive of Delta Airlines named Ed Bastian, who had recently criticised the newly enacted Georgia voting law that called for voter identification for absentee balloting to ensure free and fair elections. Earlier, Bastian said, “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” Tucker had then pointed out his hypocrisy by emphasising that an ID was required to board a Delta flight and how Ed Bastian did not want this to be the case for elections.

ADL harps tries to get the Fox News anchor fired

Tucker Carlson’s fear of demography change through illegal immigration of foreign nationals by the Joe Biden administration drew the ire of the CEO of Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt. In a tweet on Friday (April 9), he said, “”Replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”

It must be pointed out that the Fox News host had specified in the Friday segment that his ‘replacement theory’ was not based on race and instead on voting rights. Given the toxic ‘cancel culture’ rampant in the United States, Jonathan Greenblatt seized the opportunity to get Tucker Carlson fired from his job. He had called upon Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch to sack Carlson over his alleged defense of white-supremacist replacement theory.

On Sunday (April 11), Lachlan Murdoch in a letter to ADL CEO responded, “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory. As Mr. Carlson himself stated during the guest interview: ‘White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question’…Fox Corporation shares your values and abhors anti-semitism, white supremacy and racism of any kind. In fact, I remember fondly the ADL honoring my father with your International Leadership Award, and we continue to support your mission.”

However, Jonathan Greenblatt was not impressed with the response of the Fox News CEO after his plans to get Tucker Carlson sacked, failed miserably. In a tweet, he lamented, “Yesterday, Fox News’ Lachlan Murdoch responded to my letter on Tucker Carlson’s embrace of white supremacist theories. Unfortunately, it missed the mark. The message is simple: it’s a moral failure to not take action against this hate.”

Tucker Carlson exposes the hypocrisy of Anti-Defamation League

On Tuesday (April 13), Tucker Carlson reiterated the nefarious plans of the Democratic party in undermining the US election process. “Demographic change is the key to the Democratic party’s political ambitions. Let’s say that again for emphasis because it is the secret to the entire immigration debate. In order to win and maintain power, Democrats plan to change the population of the country… Their goal is to make you irrelevant,” he said.

The Fox News host added, “It is immigration from other nations, more than anything else, that has driven political transformation,” he said. “Our leaders have no right to encourage foreigners to move to this country in order to change election results. Doing that is an attack on our democracy.”

Tucker Carlson was quick to point out the doublespeak of the Anti-Defamation League. He highlighted how in 2010, ADL had objected to the influx of Palestinian refugees in Jewish-dominated Israel, to avert potential demographic change and undermining of political representation and protection of Jewish community.

Quoting the statement by ADL, Carlson read, “With historically high birth rates among the Palestinians, and a possible influx of Palestinian refugees and their descendants now living around the world, Jews would quickly be a minority within a bi-national state, thus likely ending any semblance of equal representation and protection.”

He further read out the ADL’s statement, “In this situation, the Jewish population would be increasingly politically – and potentially physically – vulnerable. It is unrealistic and unacceptable to expect the State of Israel to voluntarily subvert its own sovereign existence and nationalist identity and become a vulnerable minority within what was once its own territory.” Tucker Carlson thus exposed the hypocrisy of ADL by pointing out its dual standards on external population influx in the US and Israel.