Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand not arrested, viral video is old. Read details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand not arrested, viral video is old. Read details

After the video went viral, Yati Narsinghanand took to Twitter to clarify that he has not been arrested and he is fine.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of an old video of Yati Narasinghanand's arrest
285

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with news that Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati against whom calls of beheading were given by the Muslim community across the nation was arrested by police.

Viral video of Yati Narasinghanand

In the video Yati Narsinghanand could be heard speaking of his arrest by the Shahjahanpur police. However, the video is not recent.

Old video of Yati Narasinghanand

After the video went viral, Yati Narsinghanand took to Twitter to clarify that he has not been arrested and he is fine.

“Har Har Mahadev. Someone has spread fake news regarding my arrest. I am absolutely fine. No arrest has been made,” he tweeted.

FIR against the Dasna priest

The Delhi police had registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims through comments against prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi.

Comments made by Yati Narisinghanand Saraswati at a press conference in Delhi had gone viral on social media after which AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had also issued a call for his beheading for the same. 

Since then the Muslim community from various parts of the country have been carrying out rallies which included children against the priest chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyati narasinghanand arrest, yati narasinghanand arrested shahjahanpur
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in Thane hospital killing four, fourth such incident in recent times

OpIndia Staff -
The series of fire incidents in Maharashtra hospitals continue to raise questions over the condition of the health infrastructure in the state.
News Reports

Dasna priest Yati Narsinghanand not arrested, viral video is old. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
After the video went viral, Yati Narsinghanand took to Twitter to clarify that he has not been arrested and he is fine.

UK variant of COVID-19 more prevalent in Punjab and other northern states: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The genome sequencing data from the NCDC reveals that the UK strain is more pervasive in the north Indian states, including Punjab

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine

‘India has always been a second home for me’: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, or Rs 41 lac, for oxygen supplies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Brett Lee thanked Australian pacer Pat Cummins for starting the initiative as he announed his decision

Delhi HC makes startling revelations, says they never requested for rooms at 5-star hotel, hint at ‘appeasement’ by AAP Govt: Read what they said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court has slammed the Delhi Government over its order to reserve a hundred rooms at a five star hotel.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,190FansLike
533,729FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com