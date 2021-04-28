On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with news that Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati against whom calls of beheading were given by the Muslim community across the nation was arrested by police.

Viral video of Yati Narasinghanand

In the video Yati Narsinghanand could be heard speaking of his arrest by the Shahjahanpur police. However, the video is not recent.

Old video of Yati Narasinghanand

After the video went viral, Yati Narsinghanand took to Twitter to clarify that he has not been arrested and he is fine.

हर हर महादेव

मेरी अरेस्टिंग की झूठी खबर किसी ने फैला दी है

मैं बिलकुल ठीक हूँ … कोई भी अरेस्टिंग नहीं हुई हैं । — Yati Narsinghanand Sarswati (@NarsinghVani) April 28, 2021

“Har Har Mahadev. Someone has spread fake news regarding my arrest. I am absolutely fine. No arrest has been made,” he tweeted.

FIR against the Dasna priest

The Delhi police had registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims through comments against prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi.

Comments made by Yati Narisinghanand Saraswati at a press conference in Delhi had gone viral on social media after which AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had also issued a call for his beheading for the same.

Since then the Muslim community from various parts of the country have been carrying out rallies which included children against the priest chanting ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans.