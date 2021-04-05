Monday, April 5, 2021
Updated:

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

OpIndia Staff
CM Yogi
CM Yogi getting Covid-19 vaccine (Image: Yogi Adityanath/Twitter)
1

On April 5, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, got his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Lucknow. After the jab, he gave a video byte to news agency ANI in which he thanked the Prime Minister, doctors and frontline workers for their contribution.

He urged people to get the vaccination done and follow the precautions to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Allegations of using abusive language

A video is being circulated on social media platforms alleging that CM Yogi used abusive language against the journalist taking his byte after the vaccination shot. In the viral video, it was alleged that he used the abusive word towards the end.

Abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi’s tweet

The tweet was shared by various popular trolls on social media.

Twitter user ROFLGandhi_’s tweet

The Wire employee also accused Yogi Adityanath of using abusive word.

The Wire employee’s tweet

Aam Aadmi Party too accused Yogi of using ‘non-sanskari language’.

AAP tweet

A bit rich coming from a party whose MLA was caught giving a call for beheading of Yati Narasinghanand on Saturday.

The video was widely shared by left-leaning journalists, opposition political parties and fake news peddlers.

‘Video is manipulated’ – Government sources

As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

The state government has already ordered a forensic inquiry in the case. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, information advisor, UP CM, said that a case would be filed against those who are posting the edited video of CM Yogi.

