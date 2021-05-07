Friday, May 7, 2021
This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

While opposition parties have targeted the Prime Minister in the most uncouth manner on several occasions, turning an administrative call into a public spectacle can be considered a new low.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
On Thursday (May 7), Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the latter had called to inquire about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Since then, several Chief Ministers of States have come forth to condemn the petty politics that was played by Jharkhand CM and Congress ally Hemant Soren.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YRS Jaganmohan Reddy took to Twitter to condemn the tweet by Hemant Soren. He tweeted that such politics only harms the nation and while he considers Soren his brother, it is the time to put aside petty politics and come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that in this war against COVID-19, it was not the time to point fingers but come together to strengthen the hands of PM Modi to effectively combat the pandemic.

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur too tweeted condemning the politics by UPA CM. He said that whenever PM Modi called, he had always been reassuring.

Prema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh said that it was time to stand together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not safe, unless all are safe”, he said.

The Chief Minister of Mizoram too to Twitter to say that everyone was lucky to have a responsible and attentive Prime Minister like PM Modi.

Chief Minister of Nagaland said that he disagreed with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and hoped he would retract his statement.

And finally, the CM of Assam too slammed the UPA CM.

PM Modi today, had rung Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, besides the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh to review the ongoing vaccination drive and increase production of vaccines in the upcoming months. Following that, UPA CM of Jharkhand had decided to play petty politics.

In a tweet, Hemant Soren alleged that PM Modi did not listen to him and chose to give a ‘monologue’ instead during the telephone conversation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called today. He only spoke his mind (Mann ki baat). It would have been better if he had talked something useful or listened to something useful that I had to offer.”

While Prime Minister Modi had called the Chief Ministers personally to take stock of the ongoing pandemic and the problems faced by the states, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seems to have taken this opportunity to play politics instead and indulge in public grand-standing. 

While opposition parties have targeted the Prime Minister in the most uncouth manner on several occasions, turning an administrative call into a public spectacle can be considered a new low. 

