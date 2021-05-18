Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home Politics Congress toolkit effect? Pat Cummins and Dalai Lama were trolled for contributing to PM...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress toolkit effect? Pat Cummins and Dalai Lama were trolled for contributing to PM CARES Fund

The announcement was a welcome move to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic. But the spiritual leader, who has been living in India since 1959, was soon subjected to online abuse.

OpIndia Staff
Attack on cricketer Pat Cummins and Dalai Lama for contributing to PM CARES: Part of Congress toolkit?
PM Modi (left), Rahul Gandhi (right), image via DNA India
228

The Congress party is yet again under the spotlight, after a new ‘defame PM Modi’ toolkit surfaced on social media. The four-page document titled, “Cornering Narendra Modi & Covid Mismanagement” contained plans to discredit the PM Cares fund. Questions are now being raised whether the strategy highlighted in the toolkit to defame the Covid relief trust has already been in action.

Directives of the toolkit to defame PM CARES Fund

As per the ‘defame PM Modi’ toolkit that has now gone viral, a strategy highlighted by the document bears an uncanny resemblance to the online backlash received by both cricketer Pat Cummins and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

“If any celebrity donates to PMCARES, then aggressively question them. If they are on social media, then use Congress social media department to embarrass them,” reads Section II(b) of the toolkit. The online bullying faced by the two ‘celebrities’ by both small and influential Twitter users have raised questions whether the nefarious plans outlined in the toolkit was already in action.

Screengrab of the leaked toolkit

The PM CARES Fund was set up in March 2020 as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic raged across the world. The PM CARES Fund is an emergency fund that was set up to provide relief to those affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. The PM CARES, or the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been set up as a public charitable trust. The Prime Minister is the chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister And Finance Minister.

Pat Cummins trolled

On April 26, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins took to Twitter to announce that he had donated AUD 50,000 to the PM CARES Fund, specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies. However, within a few hours, he was bullied and subjected to online harassment. Verified profiles on the microblogging site began casting aspersions on the credibility of PM CARES fund. Some claimed that the funds would be used by the BJP to fight elections while others alleged that the funds are mismanaged.

A self-identified Congress supporter informed Pat Cummins that his generosity was “immensely appreciated” but he had given it to the “wrong hands”. Then, the person baselessly claimed that the PM Cares Fund was “mainly used for winning elections”.

A few days later, the ace cricketer announced that he had relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund. While Pat Cummins did not touch upon how the social media outrage had impacted his decision, it was evident from the tweets pestering him to donate to other charities.

Dalai Lama targeted for donating to PM CARES fund

Last month, the Tibetan spiritual leader in exile, Dalai Lama, had pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund from the Dalai Lama Trust. The announcement was a welcome move to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic. But the spiritual leader, who has been living in India since 1959, was soon subjected to online abuse. “Donate to individuals, not through PM-Cares, please,” wrote one user.

Another user claimed that the funds may not reach those who actually need it. “Instead of contributing to PM-CARES, much beneficial either to donate medical equipments, establish temporary Covid hospitals, contribute towards free meals to the affected. Donation may not reach who actually needs it,” wrote another user.

The Congress party has claimed that the toolkit is “fake” and has threatened legal action for it. OpIndia could not independently verify the authenticity of the toolkit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress toolkit
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.
Opinions

Why Islamists and their apologists are desperate to insert ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to turn every random crime into hate crime

Nirwa Mehta -
Ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014, the 'Dara Husa Musalman' bogey has been raised time and again in Indian context mostly to whitewash hate crimes carried out against Hindus

Washington Post cancels Iron Dome for saving Israeli lives

Media Nirwa Mehta -
Should Israel just let its citizens die? Why should any country not use technology to save lives of its citizens?

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt clears proposal to form a State Legislative Council. Here is why

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, conducted via video conferencing, by the CM and several Departmental Secretaries.

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,301FansLike
545,730FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com