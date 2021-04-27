In this critical time, Tibetan spiritual leader in exile, Dalai Lama, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund from the Dalai Lama Trust.

The official announcement was made on Twitter with the message, “At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with our Indian brothers and sisters.”

The official release quoting the spiritual leader additionally reads, “I have been following the continuing challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern.”

“May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon,” he added.

The announcement is a welcome move to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic.

The Dalai Lama, escaped to India in 1959 during the Tibetan uprising against the Chinese occupation. He has since been living in India.

PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES Fund was set up in March 2020 as the Chinese coronavirus pandemic raged across the world. The PM CARES Fund is an emergency fund that was set up to provide relief to those affected by the Wuhan Coronavirus. The PM CARES, or the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been set up as a public charitable trust. The Prime Minister is the chairman of this trust and its members include Defence Minister, Home Minister And Finance Minister.

During the first wave of the pandemic, funds were utilised from it for manufacturing ventilators and distributing them across the country to help patients. The Centre recently allotted PM Cares Fund to install 551 Oxygen Generation Plants across the nation. These Oxygen Generation Plants will be set up in Government hospitals in district headquarters across the country. Timely action is being taken to make these plants functional as soon as possible to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen in hospitals.

The Central government on Sunday announced setting up of eight pressure swing absorption oxygen generation plants using the PM Cares Fund in Delhi that will enhance the capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes.