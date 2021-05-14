Friday, May 14, 2021
Home News Reports Will Param Bir Singh get arrested? Maharashtra govt says won't arrest till May 20th,...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Will Param Bir Singh get arrested? Maharashtra govt says won’t arrest till May 20th, state to file response: Details

Last month, an FIR was registered against Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere, and 31 other police personnel under SC-ST Act based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh
66

The Maharashtra Government led by Uddhav Thackeray has reportedly assured the court that former Commission of Mumbai police, Param Bir Singh, will not be arrested till May 20 in connection with the FIR registered against him, DCP Parag Manere, and 31 other police personnel under SC-ST Act based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

The Bombay High Court granted relief to the former police commissioner after the Maharashtra Government gave the assurance against arrest on a petition by Singh.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the Maharashtra government told the bench of Justices PB Varale and NR Borkar that the allegations of corruption levelled against the former Mumbai top cop, by a police inspector in Akola, were of serious nature. He said that the FIR was registered on April 30, after which the investigation into the case commenced. Owing to the seriousness of the matter, the police would need time to file an affidavit in response to Singh’s plea against the FIR, contended Khambata in court.

“Till that time, we (police) will not arrest the petitioner (Singh),” he said.

The bench accepted the statement and posted the matter for further hearing on May 20.

Param Bir Singh, in his plea filed last week, had sought quashing of the “malafide” criminal case filed against him on April 29 at the City Kotwali police station, Akola.

His counsel Mahesh Jethmalani on Thursday argued that the case was filed with malafide intentions and was abuse of powers by the police. 

The case in which Param Bir Singh was slapped with SC/ST Act

Bhimrao Ghadge, who is now posted in the Akola police control room wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and Home Minister levelling serious corruption allegations against Param Bir Singh and the other officials. 

Ghadge in his FIR alleged that Singh had asked him to not charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered in a case. Upon refusal to partake in such illegal activities, Singh conspired with other officials and filed five false criminal cases and FIRs against him after which he was suspended. 

Ghadge claimed it was all done to harass him just because he belongs to a backward caste.

The city Kotwali police in Akola has registered the FIR against 33 police personnel under 27 various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

A Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) had also been filed at the Kotwali police station which has later transferred to the Thane city police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis
Opinions

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Israel Defence Forces debunk propaganda peddled by Palestinian supporters, explain how Hamas is causing death of Gazan civilians

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Israel Defence Forces informed that about 1,750 rockets have been fired at the Jewish State by terror outfits such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
World

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who once hailed ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’, wishes for safety for Israel, gets hate from Islamists and ‘liberals’ in return

OpIndia Staff -
Gal Gadot's prayer for peace in her home country Israel irks up 'liberals' who even accused her of being a genocide enabler.
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna gets cancelled by Islamists for saying that Israeli and Palestinian lives are equal

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media users slammed Rihanna for her Instagram post mourning the loss of lives on both sides during Israel-Palestine conflict
Read more
News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,959FansLike
543,496FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com