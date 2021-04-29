Thursday, April 29, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Param Bir Singh slapped with SC/ST Act, weeks after writing letter exposing Maha Home Minister

The complaint was filed two days ago at the city Kotwali police station, Akola. Bhimrao Ghadge, who is now posted in the Akola police control room wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and Home Minister leveling serious corruption allegations against Param Bir Singh and the other officials.

OpIndia Staff
Maha police officer files FIR against Param Bir Singh and 32 others
FIR under SC/ST Act filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and 32 others
276

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has landed into deep trouble once again. An FIR has been registered against Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere, and 31 other police personnel under SC-ST Act based on a complaint by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

The complaint was filed two days ago at the city Kotwali police station, Akola. Bhimrao Ghadge, who is now posted in the Akola police control room wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and Home Minister leveling serious corruption allegations against Param Bir Singh and the other officials. 

Ghadge in his FIR alleged that Singh had asked him to not file charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered in a case. Upon refusal to partake in such illegal activities, Singh conspired with other officials and filed five false criminal cases and FIRs against him after which he was suspended. 

Ghadge claims it was all done to harass him just because he belongs to a backward caste.

Details of the complaint filed

The city Kotwali police in Akola has registered the FIR against 33 police personnel under 27 various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

A Zero FIR (mode of lodging FIR in any police station irrespective of the offence committed in that area or any other area) has also been filed at the Kotwali police station which has now been transferred to the Thane city police, as per an official.

Param Bir Singh’s corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now registered an FIR (First Information Report) against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in the case of extortion allegations levelled against by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The letter by Param Bir Singh had raised several questions regarding the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA. Parambir Singh was then transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

