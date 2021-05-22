Mumbai Police’s cyber cell arrests BJP Yuva Morcha leader Pradip Gavade for criticising Sharad Pawar, nephew Rohit Pawar: Report

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary Pradip Gavade for criticising NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his grandnephew Rohit Pawar on Twitter, a report published on TV9 Marathi said.

Bandra Cyber Cell Police arrested Gavade from his Pune residence today morning. A case has been registered against him under sections 295A, 500 and 505/2 of the IPC as well as IT Act 67.

BJP has called the arrest politically motivated and accused the police of acting at the behest of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Gavade alleged a political conspiracy behind the arrest. “My arrest is a political conspiracy. Big people are involved. I should have given 421 notice. If the Pawar family is so scared, then they should play Gota in Govind Bagh,” Gavade said.

Gavade foreboded action against in a Facebook live session on Friday

On Friday, May 21, Gavade took to Facebook live to interact with his followers. He said he was expecting a reaction from the state government after he filed a case against 54 people associated with the ruling dispensation some 8 to 10 days ago. According to Gavade, the miscreants had made highly offensive statements against women, with many of them dishing out threats of rapes and gang-rapes against women on social media websites.

“I filed a case against 54 people eight to ten days ago. There was a lot of discussion about that. Many of the 54 people I have prosecuted have made highly offensive statements about women. Some have threatened to rape women. Any of you who want proof of that should meet me in person. I can give you all the evidence,” Gavade alleged.

He further added, “When I filed the case against 54 people, I knew something was going to happen to me. I am not afraid of any such action. After I filed a complaint against 54 people, we have all witnessed the pressure from the police. On the day, when I filed a case, a complaint was lodged against me by MVA Minister Jitendra Awhad. He tried to pressurise the police into acting against me.”

Targeted for speaking truth and calling out NCP leaders for insulting Hindu Gods: Gavade

Pradip also said in his Facebook Live interaction that his two tweets have been objected to by the police. He said multiple complaints had been lodged against him at several places, including one in Pune and one in Mumbai.

Gavade said he has been targeted because he dared to question NCP leaders for their disparaging posts. He had reportedly criticised a post uploaded by an NCP leader, who morphed the photo of Yamadeva, the God of death in the Hindu pantheon, and put a picture of PM Modi on it. In another tweet, Gavade claims he had simply shared what was mentioned on the website of Ajmer Dargah.

“NCP office-bearer Mosin Sheikh had morphed the photo of Yamadeva, the god of Hindus, and put a photo of PM Modi on it. I condemned the tweet. Since I am a law student, I gave some information about what was published on the website of Ajmer Dargah. A complaint has been lodged against me for that as well,” Gavade had said.