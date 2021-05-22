Saturday, May 22, 2021
Home News Reports Mumbai Police's cyber cell arrests BJP Yuva Morcha leader Pradip Gavade for criticising Sharad...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mumbai Police’s cyber cell arrests BJP Yuva Morcha leader Pradip Gavade for criticising Sharad Pawar, nephew Rohit Pawar: Report

On Friday, May 21, Gavade took to Facebook live to interact with his followers. He said he was expecting a reaction from the state government after he filed a case against 54 people associated with the ruling dispensation some 8 to 10 days ago.

OpIndia Staff
BJYM leader arrested in Maharashtra for his critical remarks against Sharad Pawar and Rohit Pawar
Pradip Gavade(L), Sharad Pawar(R)
5

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested BJP Yuva Morcha Secretary Pradip Gavade for criticising NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his grandnephew Rohit Pawar on Twitter, a report published on TV9 Marathi said.

Bandra Cyber Cell Police arrested Gavade from his Pune residence today morning. A case has been registered against him under sections 295A, 500 and 505/2 of the IPC as well as IT Act 67.

BJP has called the arrest politically motivated and accused the police of acting at the behest of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Gavade alleged a political conspiracy behind the arrest. “My arrest is a political conspiracy. Big people are involved. I should have given 421 notice. If the Pawar family is so scared, then they should play Gota in Govind Bagh,” Gavade said.

Gavade foreboded action against in a Facebook live session on Friday

On Friday, May 21, Gavade took to Facebook live to interact with his followers. He said he was expecting a reaction from the state government after he filed a case against 54 people associated with the ruling dispensation some 8 to 10 days ago. According to Gavade, the miscreants had made highly offensive statements against women, with many of them dishing out threats of rapes and gang-rapes against women on social media websites.

“I filed a case against 54 people eight to ten days ago. There was a lot of discussion about that. Many of the 54 people I have prosecuted have made highly offensive statements about women. Some have threatened to rape women. Any of you who want proof of that should meet me in person. I can give you all the evidence,” Gavade alleged.

He further added, “When I filed the case against 54 people, I knew something was going to happen to me. I am not afraid of any such action. After I filed a complaint against 54 people, we have all witnessed the pressure from the police. On the day, when I filed a case, a complaint was lodged against me by MVA Minister Jitendra Awhad. He tried to pressurise the police into acting against me.”

Targeted for speaking truth and calling out NCP leaders for insulting Hindu Gods: Gavade

Pradip also said in his Facebook Live interaction that his two tweets have been objected to by the police. He said multiple complaints had been lodged against him at several places, including one in Pune and one in Mumbai.

Gavade said he has been targeted because he dared to question NCP leaders for their disparaging posts. He had reportedly criticised a post uploaded by an NCP leader, who morphed the photo of Yamadeva, the God of death in the Hindu pantheon, and put a picture of PM Modi on it. In another tweet, Gavade claims he had simply shared what was mentioned on the website of Ajmer Dargah.

“NCP office-bearer Mosin Sheikh had morphed the photo of Yamadeva, the god of Hindus, and put a photo of PM Modi on it. I condemned the tweet. Since I am a law student, I gave some information about what was published on the website of Ajmer Dargah. A complaint has been lodged against me for that as well,” Gavade had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

It’s too early to talk about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but let us still

Rahul Roushan -
Almost exactly two years ago when Narendra Modi led BJP scored an emphatic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the supporters were overjoyed and the haters demoralized.
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.

India to produce 65%-70% of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for the world, starting August after complete tech transfer: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Indian envoy to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma on Saturday said that Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be locally produced in India

As Kamal Nath wants to ‘burn the country’ again, read about his role in the 1984 genocide and why he thinks he should be...

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Barkha Dutt in 2016, Kamal Nath said that he should be applauded for his 'service' during the anti-Sikh riots.

Congress now admits that PM’s pic on vaccination certificates is justified, wisdom dawns after states get responsibility for vaccination: Read how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have replaced PM Modi photo on vaccine certificate with that of their CMs

‘Indian Corona’: How Kamal Nath used ‘Indian strain’ trope, now proved to originate in US and Denmark, to exonerate China, tarnish India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Kamal Nath has come forward in which he could be seen absolving China for COVID and implicating India, calling it 'Indian Corona'

Recently Popular

Social Media

Business Standard declares the PM of India as the marketing manager of colgate: How they made a fool of themselves

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard somehow managed to blame Narendra Modi for the dip in fortunes of Colgate, the toothpaste brand.
Read more
News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter adds ‘manipulated media’ to more toolkit tweets day after Govt asked them to remove the tag: Here are the tweets which got the...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the 'Congress toolkit' by BJP politicians as 'manipulated media' on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party forces ABP News to drop former party leader Shehzad Poonawalla from debate on the toolkit

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party threatened ABP news that they will participate in a debate on the toolkit if Shehzad Poonawalla is part of it
Read more
News Reports

CNN’s Jewish anchor interrupts Pakistan Foreign Minister, calls out his anti-Semitic statements on TV

OpIndia Staff -
CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga called out Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his anti-Semitic statements.
Read more
News Reports

After Congress toolkit, video of Kamal Nath asking Congress workers to ‘set fire’ over farmers protest surfaces on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of former MP CM Kamal Nath inciting Congress workers to 'set fire' over farmer protests has surfaced on the internet
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,460FansLike
547,050FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com