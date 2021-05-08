Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, and his wife Melinda Gates announced on Tuesday that they are getting divorced. In identical tweets, the couple had said that they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

Soon after the announcement, parody profiles started popping up on Tinder pretending to be the tech mogul, reported The Sun.

Tinder is an online dating app that matches users to others based on geographic proximity. It works through a simple interface that allows users to swipe right to ‘like’ or left to ‘pass’ based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. If two users both like each other, it’s a ‘match’ and they are then able to chat through the app.

One fake profile lists Bill Gate’s job as a “multi-billionaire,” and has a bio that parodies the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s vaccine initiative, reading: “I can give you an exclusive third dose.”

One of Bill Gate’s fake profile created on the Tinder app

Another spoof account’s bio read: “I’m still rich. I didn’t read your bio becoz I know what they all says, ‘I love dogs, pizza, not looking for hookups bla bla bla’ boring…I’ve seen trees with more personality.”

It states the billionaire’s likes as “Office365, Vaccines, boring girls without personalities (I hear they live here)” and dislikes as: “iMacs, Anti-vaxxers, Google docs”.

Another Bill Gate’s fake profile created on the Tinder app

Similar fake profiles appeared on Tinder

No sooner did these spoof profiles appear on the online dating app, Netizens unleashed a flood of memes to make light of the delicate situation where the couple has decided to part ways after being together for 27 years.

One social media user wrote that the online dating app would keep crashing every five minutes as everyone would be swiping right every time they see Bill Gates’ profile.

Bill gates signing up for tinder it will be down in 5 minutes everyone swiping right every time they see him pic.twitter.com/AFLwm81iPn — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 4, 2021

Some others jokingly contemplated changing their location or updating their profile to match it with the ‘newly single’ billionaire.

Changing my Tinder location so I can match w Bill Gates. — Sharr (@sbar_45) May 5, 2021

Listen I’m a happily married man but I’m about to redownload Tinder and see if I can find my way into the DMs of a certain recently divorced billionaire.



It’s Bill Gates. I’m trying to get Bill Gates. — Doctor Deathcore (@DocDeathcore_) May 5, 2021

While some jested that “Microsoft acquired tinder as Bill Gates is single these days”.

#tinder Microsoft acquired tinder as bill gates is single these days 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/kLhY8HXxah — CA ADDICT (@ca_addicts) May 8, 2021

Bill Gates and Malinda Gates announce their divorce

On May 3 (Monday) the Microsoft co-founder took to social media to announce his divorce from his wife Malinda Gates. The couple Tweeted: “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives”.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the couple added.