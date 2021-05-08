Saturday, May 8, 2021
Home Social Media Parody Tinder accounts of 'newly single' Bill Gates emerge after his divorce announcement, promise...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Parody Tinder accounts of ‘newly single’ Bill Gates emerge after his divorce announcement, promise exclusive ‘third dose’ of vaccine

Soon after the announcement, parody profiles started popping up on Tinder pretending to be the tech mogul.

OpIndia Staff
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (Source:
1

Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, and his wife Melinda Gates announced on Tuesday that they are getting divorced. In identical tweets, the couple had said that they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

Soon after the announcement, parody profiles started popping up on Tinder pretending to be the tech mogul, reported The Sun.

Tinder is an online dating app that matches users to others based on geographic proximity. It works through a simple interface that allows users to swipe right to ‘like’ or left to ‘pass’ based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. If two users both like each other, it’s a ‘match’ and they are then able to chat through the app.

One fake profile lists Bill Gate’s job as a “multi-billionaire,” and has a bio that parodies the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s vaccine initiative, reading: “I can give you an exclusive third dose.”

One of Bill Gate’s fake profile created on the Tinder app

Another spoof account’s bio read: “I’m still rich. I didn’t read your bio becoz I know what they all says, ‘I love dogs, pizza, not looking for hookups bla bla bla’ boring…I’ve seen trees with more personality.”

It states the billionaire’s likes as “Office365, Vaccines, boring girls without personalities (I hear they live here)” and dislikes as: “iMacs, Anti-vaxxers, Google docs”.

Another Bill Gate’s fake profile created on the Tinder app
Similar fake profiles appeared on Tinder

No sooner did these spoof profiles appear on the online dating app, Netizens unleashed a flood of memes to make light of the delicate situation where the couple has decided to part ways after being together for 27 years.

One social media user wrote that the online dating app would keep crashing every five minutes as everyone would be swiping right every time they see Bill Gates’ profile.

Some others jokingly contemplated changing their location or updating their profile to match it with the ‘newly single’ billionaire.

While some jested that “Microsoft acquired tinder as Bill Gates is single these days”.

Bill Gates and Malinda Gates announce their divorce

On May 3 (Monday) the Microsoft co-founder took to social media to announce his divorce from his wife Malinda Gates. The couple Tweeted: “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives”.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” the couple added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBill Gates tinder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Swati Chaturvedi accused of plagiarizing article on Himanta Biswa Sarma by Hindustan Times editor

OpIndia Staff -
Swati Chaturvedi has been accused of plagiarizing an article by Zia Haq, Associate Editor at Hindustan Times.
News Reports

Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy stoked controversy after he targeted Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a 'waiter' and claiming he was COVID positive

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion

‘Where will you go if Muslims don’t run puncture shops?’ Congress leader DK Shivakumar shows open bigotry against Muslims while slamming Tejasvi Surya

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar ended up stereotyping Muslims as butchers, mechanics and puncture fixers

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

Media OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra

Recently Popular

News Reports

Comedian Sanket Bhosale who had featured in ad mocking Rahul Gandhi booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
A week after the vandalism by the Congress workers in Mumbai, the Congress-led Punjab government has now booked comedian Sanket Bhosale, the actor featured in the advertisement, on the pretext of violating Covid-19 regulations during his wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Meet AAP’s ‘Delhi ke Nirmata’: Who is Navneet Kalra, the businessman on the run after oxygen hoarding scandal was busted

OpIndia Staff -
Oxygen Concentrators have been found at Khan Chacha, Nege & Ju bar and Town Hall restaurants in Delhi, all owned by Navneet Kalra
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Irfan Pathan accused of extra-marital affair with cousin sister, girl’s in-laws allege fake dowry case

OpIndia Staff -
According husband of the woman, the relationship between his wife and Irfan Pathan goes back a long time ago and continues even now
Read more
News Reports

This only hurts nation: Several CMs, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slam UPA’s Jharkhand CM for petty politics over call by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren took potshots at PM Modi, after he called to inquire about ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the State
Read more
Media

Asianet News journalist calls Bengalis ‘Pakistanis’, says no use showing ‘Sanghis’ getting thrashed in times of Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
Asianet News has issued an apology after their journalist said that they are deliberately not covering Bengal violence.
Read more
Crime

21-year-old college student raped and murdered in Medinipur district in West Bengal, 3 including a woman arrested

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal police arrested 2 masons and their female aide for rape and murder of a college student, who have confessed to the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,803FansLike
539,567FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com