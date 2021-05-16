Sunday, May 16, 2021
Home News Reports Rakesh Tikait threatens to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rakesh Tikait threatens to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated for next year

The 'apolitical' farmer movement has been nothing but political from the beginning.

OpIndia Staff
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to defeat UP in state assembly elections.
269

As the nation battles the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the alleged “farmer” protestors strategize their next big move. 

Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in a TV interview declared that if the Centre does not repeal the Farm Bills, the only option he will be left with is to defeat BJP in the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections slated for 2022.

Deflecting the anchor’s question of whether the farmers protest was a reason for BJP’s defeat in Bengal and if the farmer leader had any role to play in it, Tikait answered, “BJP winning just 600 seats out of more than 3000 seats in panchayat elections is no less than a defeat.” Urging the Centre to reinitiate talks, Tikait said that they will visit every state if the Centre does not adhere to their demands.

Disclosing their next mission, Tikait revealed, “Samyukta Morcha’s next mission is Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.” 

“We are requesting the Centre to fulfill our demands before that and repeal the laws,” threatened the self-acclaimed farmer leader.

Protests amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia had reported earlier how rural Punjab is reporting a surge in deaths due to corona hinting at the connection to the ongoing protests. Reports suggest that 58% of the deaths reported in Punjab are from Rural areas. 

On being asked why the leaders are hell-bent on risking the lives of the farmers amidst the pandemic, Tikait remarked, “Death is inevitable. If we leave the protest now, we will be hit by the government (Farm Laws) also and will also have to battle corona in the village.”

Black Day on May 26

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announce May 26 as a ‘Black Day’ to mark six months of the protest. The farmer protestors have been asked to raise black flags from their homes and burn the effigies of the government officials.

Tikait announced that the protest will not come to an end no matter what unless the Centre agrees to reinitiate a dialogue and roll back the Farm Laws.

Meanwhile, locations around the farmer protest site continue to face the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic with cases on a rise.

It is imperative to note that the farmers have lodged themselves in makeshift tents with no proper hygiene or sanitation at the protest sites.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrakesh tikait, rakesh tikait farmer
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rakesh Tikait threatens to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated for next year

OpIndia Staff -
The 'apolitical' farmer movement has been nothing but political from the beginning.
Fact-Check

Far-left and Congress trolls display ignorance while targeting PM Modi, misinterpret data to claim Rupee weakening against Bangladeshi Taka

OpIndia Staff -
As the value of 1 Rupee is equal to 1.16 Bangladeshi Taka, trolls assumed Rupee is weak against Taka and targeted PM Modi

Farmers pelt stones, turn violent towards police to disrupt Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s event, DSP severely injured

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The farmers who were protesting near the Ramayan Toll traveled 18 kilometers to ransack the event.

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.

No oxygen and ICU beds, hospitals discharging serious patients to avoid recording death: Covid-19 situation turns grim in Tamil Nadu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sandhya Ravishankar alleged that Tamil Nadu govt is under-reporting the actual number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Israel denies using international media to lure Hamas into a deadly trap, journalists working in the region do not believe it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
International media had published the Israel military statement that ground forces were already in Gaza, which was retracted later

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks
Read more
Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Jerusalem conflict: The history of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount and the holiest Jewish temple that preceded it

OpIndia Staff -
The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock was built on the same spot where the Second Temple of the Judaism was located
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,110FansLike
544,748FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com