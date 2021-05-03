Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines, Teodoro Locsin Jr., lashed out at China on Monday and called them an ‘ugly oaf’. He also used expletives to drive home his point regarding maritime disputes on the backdrop of accusations against the Chinese coastguard of “belligerent actions” against Filipino boats.

The top diplomat said, “China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see… O…GET THE FUCK OUT. What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying.” “You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province. He doesn’t have a uterus,” he added.

Source: Twitter

Locsin Jr. stated further, “If he tried to give birth to a Chinese province it would be a ball of crap at best and the end of the regime. What is it so hard to understand about Duterte’s UN declaration that the Arbitral Award made all maritime features Philippines; no one else’s?”

The dispute pertained to the Scarborough shoal which is a resource rich region in the South China Sea. The foreign affairs department of Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against China’s actions against their coastguard during patrols and training exercises last month.

It said that China’s actions were a “blatant infringement of Philippine sovereignty.” The Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had earlier demanded a complete withdrawal of over 200 Chinese vessels from a South China Sea reef which is claimed by the Philippines. He claimed that the vessels were manned by militias and accuses China of a “clear provocative action of militarizing the area.”

Relations between the two countries had warmed for a while but now, it again appears to be on the decline.