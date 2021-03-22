Monday, March 22, 2021
Home News Reports The Philippines demands withdrawal of over 200 Chinese vessels from Whitsun Reef, calls it...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

The Philippines demands withdrawal of over 200 Chinese vessels from Whitsun Reef, calls it ‘provocative action’

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” said Defense Secretary Lorenzana in a statement.

OpIndia Staff
South China Sea: Philippines objects to Chinese vessels on Whitsun Reef, calls it provocative action
Most parts of the South China Sea are heavily contested as China claims sovereignty, image via TOI
3

The Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has demanded a complete withdrawal of over 200 Chinese vessels from a South China Sea reef which is claimed by the Philippines. The Philippines Defense Secretary claims that the vessels were manned by militias and accuses China of a “ clear provocative action of militarizing the area.”

“We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” said Defense Secretary Lorenzana in a statement, making no assertions as to whether the Philippines will uphold its territorial sovereignty. According to a Philippine government watchdog, about 220 Chinese vessels are moored at Whitsun Reef, a reef that China also claims. Pictures of these Chinese vessels on Whitsun Bay were released by the watchdog.

A picture taken on March 7 2021 by the Philippines Coast Guard depicting some of the over 200 Chinese vessels moored at Whtisun Bay

Lorenzana has added that the presence of 220 Chinese vessels in The Philippines’ EEZ is a matter of grave concern. He has added that China should immediately recall those vessels as they violating their territory.

The Philippines has filed an official diplomatic protest over the Chinese presence on the disputed reef, according to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin. The location of the disputed reef, which is called Julian Felipe by the Philippines is about 324 kilometres west off the coast of the western Philippine province called Palawan. According to the Philippine government watchdog, the reef is within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone and the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources.”

The watchdog goes on further saying that the increased number of Chinese vessels are “a concern due to the possible overfishing and destruction of the marine environment, as well as risks to the safety of navigation.” China is yet to issue a comment on this dispute.

Critics of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte have long accused of being too close to China, citing his refusal to demand compliance from China over an international arbitration which invalidated China’s claims over virtually the entire South China Sea. “When Xi says ‘I will fish,’ who can prevent him?” Duterte was quoted two years ago, explaining his approach to China. Duterte has also credited diplomatic talks with China for allowing the return of Philippine fisherman to fishing grounds from where the Chinese drove them away.

Philippines has grown closer to China especially due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with the Philippines seeking infrastructure funds, trade and investments and COVID-19 vaccinations from China.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina South China Sea, South China Sea dispute, Nine Dash line
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

100 crore vasooli: Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh invent hospitalisation, quarantine stories. Read how their claims don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Deshmukh had himself tweeted about his press conference on February 15, however, Sharad Pawar and Deshmukh are both now claiming that he was in hospital and later in home isolation at that time.
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Police remove ‘No entry for non-Hindus’ banner placed outside Dehradun Temple, registers case under Sec 153A

OpIndia Staff -
The banner outside the temple outside Ghanta Ghar in Dehradun was placed by Hindu Yuva Vahini who had put up 150 such banners yesterday

TMC leader of Irish descent tries to create Bengalis vs outsider wedge ahead of West Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A Gujarati has as much right to be in Bengal as O'Brien with his Irish ancestry has.

Congress goes back to ‘ecosystem’ in Gujarat, this is how they are planning to use farmers after losing local polls

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Foreign funded NGOs, Rahul Gandhi's 'Godi Media' and Congress leaders masquerading as 'farmers' and 'activists': Congress is trying to get back into game in Gujarat.

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.

China holds closed-door trials for Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig, denies diplomatic access

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig has been held in China since 2018 under espionage charges.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Uddhav Thackeray questions authenticity of letter by Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh speaks up, Singh authenticates letter: Details of the drama

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month
Read more
Opinions

Stand up for the Black community, stand up for Muslims, stand up against racism and hate crimes

K Bhattacharjee -
Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about Hindus and Hinduphobia.
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals her how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
Media

Biden’s SecDef refuses to make negative comments against Indian Govt despite provocation from NDTV, others: Here’s what happened

K Bhattacharjee -
US President Joe Biden and his administration were a great hope for Indian liberals but things are not turning out as hoped.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,758FansLike
525,286FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com