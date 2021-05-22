Twitter has labeled 5 more tweets on the ‘Congress toolkit’ by BJP politicians as ‘manipulated media’, a day after the Government asked them to remove the tag in interests of fairness and equity. The Govt’s objection had come after the social media platform had labeled a tweet by Sambit Patra as ‘manipulated media’.

The ‘manipulated media’ tag was added to tweets by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya and BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal. Tweets by others have also received the tag.

Here are the tweets which have received the ‘manipulated media’ tag:

Sunil Deodhar is the Andhra Pradesh co-incharge of the party

Kuljeet Singh Chahal is the general secretary of BJP Delhi

Tweet by Charu Pragya

Tweet by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Tweet by Priti Gandhi

Twitter also labeled the Congress toolkit tweet by Team Bharat as ‘manipulated media’.

The original Congress toolkit tweet

On Friday, the Ministry of Electronics and IT had demanded that the tag be removed, asserting that it is up to investigative authorities and not Twitter to determine the veracity of the toolkit.

Sources within the Ministry said, “Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India has written a strong communication to the global team of Twitter registering objection on the use of “Manipulated Media” tag on certain Tweets made by Indian political leaders with reference to a toolkit created to undermine, derail and demean the efforts of the Government against COVID19 pandemic.”

Sources said, “Such tagging by Twitter appears prejudged, prejudiced and a deliberate attempt to colour the investigation by local law enforcement agency. The Ministry has termed such unilateral action by Twitter as an effort to influence the fair investigation process and a clear overreach, which is totally unwarranted.”

Instead of abiding by the request of the Government, it appears that Twitter has decided to escalate its ongoing feud with Indian authorities.