Maharashtra: ICU patient bitten by rat in BMC run hospital in Mumbai dies

The ICU patient whose eyes were bitten by a rat in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run civic hospital in Mumbai has now died. The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was admitted to hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, as he was in the ICU, a rat nibbled on his eyes. The BMC officials had claimed that his injuries were superficial.

Reportedly, this is not the first time such an incident has been reported in a BMC-run hospital in Mumbai. In 2017, rats had nibbled on two patients at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

It is worth mentioning that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is struggling to maintain necessary hygiene at the hospitals, has spent over Rs.2 crores annually for maintaining social media handles for PR and image boosting.