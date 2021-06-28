In a bizarre incident, a groom in Odisha reportedly walked out of his wedding after seeing that the girl’s family have not served mutton curry to the wedding guests. As per reports, a 27-year-old man named Ramakant Patra cancelled his wedding after learning that the bride’s family have not included mutton curry in the wedding feast.

The incident was reported on 25 June.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Jajpur district’s Sukinda. Patra, who hails from neighbouring Keonjhar district was to marry a girl from Sukinda’s Bandhagaon village.

When the baraatis arrived at the wedding venue for the ceremony, they were welcomed by the bride’s family. But they discovered that the wedding feast does not include mutton curry. Miffed over the lack of mutton on the menu, the groom’s side reportedly had an argument with the bride’s family.

Following the argument, groom Ramakant Patra decided to cancel the wedding. Though the bride’s side tried to persuade him, Patra was unyielding. The groom’s baraat then left without wedding. They reportedly stayed at a relative’s place in the same block for the rest of the day.

Patra then married another woman from the Phulajhara village on the same night, before returning home.

Reports say that no complaint has been filed regarding the issue.

It is notable here that mutton curry is a very popular dish in Odisha and is often considered a must at weddings and most social events, including picnics and other feasts. Families who don’t include mutton curry in the wedding feast often face criticism from guests.