Another case of alleged Grooming Jihad has come to the light in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh where a girl’s father has alleged that his daughter has been murdered by her husband and in-laws.

As per reports, the girl’s father, who is the complainant in the case, has stated that his daughter had become a victim of ‘love jihad’ in 2015 when Talib had approached her pretending to be a Hindu named ‘Tabbu’. He had married her and later they had two children too. However, later, the man started harassing her, forcing her to convert to Islam. The father had filed a complaint against the accused with the Civil Line Police Station.

As per reports, the victim’s father has complained that on July 1, he had received a call from his daughter where she told that she is being abused and tortured by her in-laws and there is a threat to her life. When the father went to the girl’s marital home, he reportedly found that all rooms were locked up and the family had gone away. The father further added that neighbours in the place informed him that his daughter is no more and she has been killed.

As per the father’s complaint, the girl had married Talib alias ‘Tabbu’ in 2015 and now has 2 children too. She had informed her family that she has been forced to convert to Islam, eat beef and read Urdu.

Victim’s father alleges police apathy

The complainant has alleged that he has been coming to the Civil Lines police station in Chhatarpur for the last two days but the officials were not cooperative. He even named a police official named Rajesh Banjari for ignoring his complaints.

The father had finally met SP and presented a written complaint regarding the matter. The police have confirmed that they have taken up the complaint and are searching for the girl. SP Lokendra Singh has informed ETV Bharat that they have received the complaint of the father and have initiated a probe into the alleged death.

However, the police did not confirm whether the girl is alive or not. The police inform that the probe is initiated and legal action will be taken accordingly as facts emerge.

Hindu girl burnt alive by Arif in UP

On July 6 (Tuesday), a 26-year-old Hindu woman was found dumped on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway near Orai district in Uttar Pradesh, after being set on fire. The victim, who lay unattended on the highway for two and a half hours, accused her husband, Arif of the criminal act, in her statement to the police. She confirmed that Arif, with whom she had a court marriage against the wishes of her family members around three months ago, had burnt her alive and dumped her on the highway thinking she was dead.

Uma was groaning in pain, in front of Radhe Dhaba, located on Kanpur-Jhansi highway on the outskirts of Ajnara village in Orai Tehsil in Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh, when the eatery’s owner, Bhanu Rajput, noticed her. Rajput immediately dialled Uttar Pradesh police on its emergency service number ‘112’ and sought help. The police team, that reached the spot immediately, rushed Uma, who had sustained almost 30 per cent burn injuries, to the district hospital.

Later, CO City Santosh Kumar and City Kotwal Vinod Kumar Pandey reached the district hospital to record Uma’s statement. The Police officers said that the woman is in critical condition and she could not be questioned in detail. However, in her magisterial statement, Uma clearly accused her husband of setting her on fire. OpIndia got in touch with the victim’s father, Munnilal Rajak, a resident of Sesa village located in Moth Tehsil of Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh who wept inconsolably while narrating his daughter’s ordeal.



