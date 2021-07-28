As per reports, Pakistan has deployed over ten thousand terrorists in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of American forces from the region. Aaj Tak quoted unnamed sources saying that Pakistan is taking advantage of the situation and helping the Taliban. Reportedly, Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan via Balochistan and Sindh. They are creating ruckus using heavy ammunition in Taliban-hit regions.

As per the report, these terrorists are selectively targeting Afghan soldiers. They are trying to capture check posts to create a shortage of essential commodities in important locations such as Kabul and Kandahar. Hindustan Times has also reported that around 6,000 Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists are currently operating in Afghanistan fighting from the Taliban’s side. It was reported by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that these terrorists are supporting Taliban militants inside Afghanistan against Afghan Forces.

The government in Afghanistan has also accused Pakistan of aiding and abetting Taliban to spread unrest in the region.

US troops to totally withdraw from Afghanistan by September

The United States has said that it would continue airstrikes on Taliban camps. In the past several days, US forces have bombarded many bases of Taliban after noticing an increase in their activity following the withdrawal of American troops. Afghan Air Force is also actively involved in airstrikes against the Taliban.

Kenneth F. McKenzie, Marine General, United States, said in a statement that the attack on the Taliban would continue. However, he did not answer to any questions if the US forces would help the Afghan government in the fight after the US military mission in Afghanistan ends on August 31.

Notably, Joe Biden, President United States, recently announced that the US forces would completely withdraw from Afghanistan by September. It is unclear how the Afghan government would continue its fight against the Taliban once US forces leave the country. Earlier, the United States Army left the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in the dead of night, quietly, without informing the new commander of the base. According to military officials in Afghanistan, they discovered that the US army had left more than two hours after their departure.