Ever since businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with a case related to creating and publishing pornography, he has been the object of ridicule and criticism on social media websites. But actor Rakhi Sawant, who has been a part of Bollywood for over a decade, has recently come out in support of the beleaguered businessman, stating that he did not force anybody to shoot porn.

In an interview with the E-Times, Sawant said that Raj is being targeted only because he is the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty and felt sad for his predicament.

“I am not against anyone. Nobody points a gun at your head and forces you to shoot for pornography. It is a consensual act and those undertaking it know what they are getting into. So, please don’t blame anyone,” said Rakhi, who was last seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. “Nobody is lifting you and asking you to shoot. It’s a free country, people do different kinds of work. There are so many people in the world, who are doing so many things but why is only Raj Kundra being blamed? Because he is a celebrity’s (Shilpa Shetty) husband, a business tycoon? I really feel sad. I won’t say who is innocent or who is the culprit.”

Rakhi Sawant also questioned the women who have levelled allegations against Raj Kundra of being forced to shoot porn films, saying they were offered roles based on their profile. “I feel very sad for Raj Kundra ji. But time does not always favour you. One should always look inwards. Please don’t judge Raj Kundra. I stand by Shilpa Shetty. Please go and judge your reality show,” she added.

Rakhi then drew a parallel between the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the arrest of Raj Kundra. She said just like during the time of Sushant’s death actor Rhea Chakraborty was vilified, similarly, Raj Kundra is being attacked now and his reputation is being tarnished.

Rakhi further said, “He has small kids and we have no right to destroy anyone’s lives. Supreme Court, High Court, Session Court are there to see if he (Raj) is at fault. Why is he being labelled the “accused” way beforehand? If he’s done something wrong, God is there. He did not force anybody to shoot for porn. It takes two to quarrel. Why do people who feathered their nest by creating pornographic content are now coming out and speaking against Raj? I am not against anyone, I am just supporting the truth.”

Earlier in a video, Rakhi Sawant had said that the entire controversy surrounding Raj Kundra’s arrest reeks off a malevolent attempt to besmirch the good name of Shilpa Shetty. “Friends, don’t you think that Shilpa ji has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her name?” Sawant had asked in her video.

She further added, “I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty. I feel like crying when I hear such things, that someone is trying to lead a good life and they are not being allowed to.”

Arrest of Raj Kundra in pornography case

On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on mobile application HotShot.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”