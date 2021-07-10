The proposed draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 was presented to the public with requests for suggestion and recommendations from the public. The proposed bill, if implemented into law, will provide benefits to those who have only up to two children.

There are certain benefits promised to public servants with only two children and then there are more that are promised for those who have adopted the one-child norm. The proposed benefits for those with two children include “two additional increments during the entire service” and “rebate on charges for utilities such as water, electricity, water, house tax”. The bill also proposed “free health care facility and insurance coverage to spouse”.

The entire list of benefits for two-children

The proposed draft goes a step further and promises more benefits to those who adopt the one-child norm in addition to the ones already available for those with two children. Such benefits include free education till graduation, preference to single child in premier educational institutions such as IIM and AIIMS and government jobs.

The entire list of benefits for one-child

Some of these benefits are not limited only to public servant but also to the general public. The benefits available under clauses (c), (d), (e) and (h) of section 4 and clauses (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of section 5 is available for individuals who are not public servants as well.

The Act also envisions disincentives for those who do not follow the suggested policy. The disincentives include “debarring from benefit of Government sponsored welfare schemes” and limiting ration cards up to four. It also bans people with more than two children from applying for government jobs and also bans promotion in government services.

There are certain exceptions and concessions that are provided under the proposed bill for unforeseen circumstances such as multiple birth during the second pregnancy and in case of disability of a child or their death.

The proposed draft also says that in case of polygamous marriages, “it shall be deemed that the Action of the husband is in contravention of two child norm, if he has more than two children, from all his marital relationships.” In the case of the woman, she will be deemed to have violated the policy only if she has more than two children of her own.

The draft also proposes the constitution of a ‘State Population Fund’ to implement the provisions of the proposed Act. The duties of the Government envisioned under the proposed draft include encouraging the use of contraceptive pills and condoms, ensure mandatory registration of pregnancy, deliveries, birth and death and other measures to achieve the goals mentioned in the Revised State Population Policy.

Duties of the Govt under the proposed bill

The UP Government seeks suggestions from people on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021. Suggestions, if any, can be sent to statelawcommission2018@gmail.com via email till the 19th of July, 2021.