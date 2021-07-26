Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeSportsCricketFormer cricketer Venkatesh Prasad sings verses from Rudrashtakam on first Monday of Shravan, wins...
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad sings verses from Rudrashtakam on first Monday of Shravan, wins hearts

Venkatesh Prasad narrated the first two verses of Rudrashtkam with their meaning in English.

OpIndia Staff
Venkatesh Prasad
Venkatesh Prasad published video of himself reciting verses of Rudrashtakam (Image: Screenshot from Prasad's video on Twitter)
135

On July 26, Hindus across the world are celebrating the first Somvar (Monday) of Shravan month. Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video of himself singing verses of Goswami Tulsidas’s Rudrashtakam written in praise of Bhagwan Shiva.

Prasad narrated the first two verses of Rudrashtakam with their meaning in English.

नमामीशमीशान निर्वाणरूपं

विभुं व्यापकं ब्रह्मवेदस्वरूपम् ।

निजं निर्गुणं निर्विकल्पं निरीहं

चिदाकाशमाकाशवासं भजेऽहम् ॥ १॥

“I adore you, ruler of the entire universe, eternal bliss personified, the omnipresent and all pervading Brahma manifest in the form of the Vedas. I worship Lord Shiva, shining in his own glory, devoid of material attributes, undifferentiated, desireless, all-pervading consciousness, and the enveloping ether itself.”

निराकारमोंकारमूलं तुरीयं

गिरा ज्ञान गोतीतमीशं गिरीशम् ।

करालं महाकाल कालं कृपालं

गुणागार संसारपारं नतोऽहम् ॥ २॥

“I bow to the Supreme Lord, who is devoid of form, transcendent and extra-cosmic, who is beyond the approach of the voice, wisdom and the senses; Master of Kailash; veritable nemesis for evil-doers but kindhearted to devotees and the noble; the seed of the mystic syllable Om; the devourer even of Time; the mine of all virtue; and the redeemer from mundane existence.”

Netizens shower praises on Venkatesh Prasad

Netizens praised Prasad for staying connected to the Sanatan roots. Some thanked him for the video as a gift on the first Monday of Shravan month.

Importance of Shravan month and vrat (fast) on Shravan Mondays

Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. According to Puranas, Samudra Manthan took place in the month of Shravan. During the churning of the sea, fourteen divine items emerged from the sea and Halahal, the deadly poison, emerged as the by-product. Bhagwan Shiva swallowed the poison to save the universe. As the poison did not pass the throat, his throat turned blue, thus the name Neelkanth.

The month of Shravan is celebrated as the month of Bhagwan Shiva since then. Mondays are considered to be the day of Shiva. During the month of Shravan, Mondays pose even more significant among the Shiva devotees. The majority of Shiva followers keep fast on Mondays, and those who cannot keep fast for all the Mondays observe the fast at least on the first Monday.

On this day, the devotees visit temples and serve bel patra, milk, datura, sweets, and fruits etc. on Shivalinga.

Venkatesh Prasad, a proud Hindu

This is not the first time Prasad proudly showcased his Hindu roots or raise his voice for Hindus who are proud of their religion. Recently, he slammed a Hinduphobic Twitter handle for targeting a NASA intern over a photo with Gods.

Prasad has been making interesting posts on his Twitter account in recent times. For quite some time now, the accomplished medium-fast bowler has been making Hindu-centric posts on his Twitter account.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVenkatesh Prasad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
562,891FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com