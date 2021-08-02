Monday, August 2, 2021
Chak de! India actor Chitrashi Rawat calls Indian women’s hockey team win ‘a deja vu moment’, netizens not amused

Actor Chitrashi Rawat who played the role of Komal Chautala in Bollywood film Chak De! India referred to the women's team's performance at Olympics as 'deja vu' moment.

OpIndia Staff
Chak De! India actor Chitrashi Rawat, for whom the Indian women hockey team win is a "deja vu moment"
As the Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by booking their spot in the semi-finals of the Olympics by beating the Australian team 1-0 in the quarterfinals, Bollywood movie Chak de! India actor Chitrashi Rawat who played the role of Komal Chautala in the movie, called it a deja vu moment.

To celebrate the outstanding performance of the Indian women’s hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, India Today invited the Chak De! India actress to their show. During the interaction, she told the channel that ever since the girl’s of the India hockey team have made it to the semi-finals, she has been receiving “so many calls”.

She said that it feels like the victory is ours, like what we felt when we were shooting for the movie.

She said that she could relate to what the members of the Indian women hockey team must have felt after their victory as it is quite parallel to what the actors had experienced while enacting the win during the Chak De! India shoot.

“For all of us Chak De girls, it is a month of celebrations, yet again. Our movie Chak De! India released on August 10, 2007, and today (in August) we got the news that our Indian women’s hockey team has created history by entering the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. For me, it is like reliving the excitement all over again. I can’t contain my happiness and excitement ever since I woke up and got the news,” Chitrashi Rawat was quoted by TOI as saying.

“This is so nostalgic. While I am extremely proud of what our girls have achieved today and very happy, I can’t help but recall the moments from the games, a practice that we went through when we were shooting the film. I have been seeing pictures, highlights from the recent match and stills from the movie are running as a flashback in my memory”, said the actor. She further added that not only she but everyone who watched Chak De would be drawing a parallel between the stills from the movie and the pictures from the real game in their mind.

Chitrashi Rawat’s remarks have left Netizens rolling their eyes.

One social media user wondered how the actor could draw comparisons between a rehearsed act pulled off in a movie and a real time game.

While some slammed the actor for snatching the credit from the players.

Many rebuked India Today for inviting an actress to talk about the game instead of a real hockey player.

Some slammed India Today for giving importance to ‘reel’ rather than the ‘real’.

A few, however, went with the classic way, sharing interesting memes, to mock the actor and India Today.

Rawat, however, wasn’t the only one to make it about the film. Pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a tweet said, “Our whole generation grew up watching #ChakDeIndia,” and proceeded to add, “That film probably deserves more credit than anything for motivating a generation of amazing Indian women hockey players. Most players would’ve been at a critical childhood age of 10-15 years of age when the film released.” However, after realising the absurdity of his statement, he quietly deleted his tweet.

