Church organisations and bishops in Kerala have been repeatedly warning their community against the menace of ‘Love Jihad’. Many Christian religious leaders have spoken about how Christian girls have been trapped in relationships with Muslim men in a systemic manner, only to be brainwashed and end up as ISIS terrorists.

Recent remarks by Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese of the Syro Malabar Church had highlighted that Christian youth in Kerala are increasingly becoming the victims of not just ‘Love Jihad’ but also ‘Narcotic Jihad’.

Adding further to the voices raising concern, the Catechesis department of the Thamarassery Diocese has released a handbook warning the community against the organised ‘Love Jihad’ perpetrated by Islamic organisations in the state.

Reportedly, the Church handbook has detailed the modus operandi of ‘love jihad’ to warn and educate the girl students of religious study classes in Class X, XI and XII. It suggested that love jihad is implemented in nine stages and entails descriptions of each of these stages.

It warns girls against physical contact or casual friendships with certain individuals, saying even simple things like personal objects, gifts, etc can be used to ‘trap’ them in a world of allurement.

Islamic clerics use ‘black magic‘, claims Church handbook

The handbook allegedly said that Islamic clerics often use a type of “black magic” (kaivisham) to seduce girls. It further states that this black magic is performed by using objects owned by the girls such as a pen, handkerchief or even her strand of hair.

In a press release issued by Fr John Pallikkavayalil, the director of the catechism of Thamarassery diocese, he claimed that 160 women of the diocese had been trapped in ‘Love Jihad’.

It further said that at least 100 cases of various forms of “sex terrorism” targeting Christian women and girls surfaced in an inquiry conducted on receiving complaints.

Islamic organization demands confiscation of books

The Samastha Rights Protection Council headed by chairman NAM Abdul Khader demanded immediate confiscation of the book.

They also took offence to the serious remarks made in the book stating ‘Islam approves sexual exploitation of women from other communities as it leads to heaven’. The Muslim Sunni organization in a statement said that a deliberate attempt was being made to create discord among various communities.

Diocese issues an apology

Following massive protests by the Muslims, the diocese of Thamarassery has tendered an apology. It said that the intention to publish the book was only to retain the youth within the Christian faith and protect women.

“If anyone has had any misunderstanding or if it has caused hurt, then we express our sincere regrets,” said Fr John Pallikkavayalil.

Jesuit Priest ignores statements by bishops, calls it ‘Sangh conspiracy”

Despite the Church and several diocese reporting cases of sexual exploitation of women and young girls of their community, Jesuit priest-activist Cedric Prakash has penned an open letter warning bishops against falling into “the meticulously planned trap of the Sangh Parivar.”

The priest cum activist in his letter insisted that such a far-right narrative is just a ‘highly manipulative way’ of ‘pushing more urgent national issues to the back-burner.’

“Unfortunately the utterances of some clearly demonstrate how easily one can fall into a meticulously planned trap of the Sangh Parivar that clearly NEGATES the right to preach, practice and propagate one’s religion/faith,” he stated in his letter, thereby, whitewashing the grave threat being faced by the Christian community.

Discrediting the bishop and the government, Fr Prakash alleged that the Church was incapable of addressing various Church scandals including financial and sexual scams.

Syro-Malabar Church had issued circulars previously as well

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church had recently stated that young Christian boys and girls of Kerala are being targeted for not just ‘Love Jihad’ but for ‘Narcotics Jihad’ too.

Prior to this, the Church in August had issued another circular warning Christian families against various ‘groups’ trying to trap young girls from their community.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), has also slammed the State and Union Government for turning a blind eye to the issue, and not conducting a proper probe into the case of “missing women and children”.

In an official communique released last year by the Media Commission of the Syro Malabar Church, the Synod of the Church had said that half of the 21 women who joined the Islamic State from Kerala hailed from the Christian community.

However, the constant efforts from several diocese in Kerala to raise awareness about the different kind of ‘jihads’ is being met with severe backlash and resistance.