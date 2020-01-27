Monday, January 27, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: Catholic priest says govt ignoring Love Jihad cases, missing women and children is 'silent sanction'
News Reports

Kerala: Catholic priest says govt ignoring Love Jihad cases, missing women and children is ‘silent sanction’

Vallikkatt's remarks come days after the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church had raised concerns over Christian women are being targeted in Love Jihad cases and subsequently used for terrorist activities.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Love Jihad: Catholic Church raises concern over South Indian Christian women being used as ‘sex slaves’ in war-torn nations
(Photo Credits: India Today & Docplayer.net)
Engagements69

The debate on Kerala’s Love Jihad problem is far from over.  A senior Catholic Church priest in Kerala, Fr Varghese Vallikkatt, has now stated that young women from South India are being used as sex slaves in war-torn nations of Syria and Afghanistan.

Vallikkatt, the current spokesperson of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), has also slammed the State and Union Government for turning a blind eye to the issue, and not conducting a proper probe into the case of “missing women and children”.

In a video on Sunday, the priest alleged that the government’s inaction reflected a “silent sanction.” According to Vallikkatt, investigations have failed to nab the real culprits. He also blamed the government for not maintaining data on Love Jihad and dismissing such incidents as “isolated”. Vallikkatt said that the Church was under pressure from its followers for not doing anything about it.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Vallikkatt’s remarks have come days after the Kerala state government had dismissed the claims made by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church earlier this month.

Recently, the Syro-Malabar Church had stated that Love Jihad is a reality and that Christian girls are being entrapped by radical elements for Islamist terror outfits.

Read: Christian girls are being targeted, killed or being used in Islamic terrorist activities: Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala

This induced a sharp reaction from Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who claimed that Love Jihad has “no factual basis.” He, however, assured to look into specific cases (if any) but also stated that the claims regarding love Jihad were gross generalization.

Syro-Malabar Church’s stand found support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad
(VHP) which advocated a “united fight” against Love Jihad. The Popular Front of India, a radical Islamic outfit, had asked the Church to withdraw its statement as it would create divisions in the society at a time when a large number of people were standing up to so-called “Hindutva fascism.”

It is notable here that the NIA is also investigating cases of radical Islamism in Kerala where Islamists are recruiting terrorists for the ISIS. Kerala has the dubious distinction of being the Indian state with most numbers of jihadis fighting for ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Several cases of Love Jihad are also included in the probe.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kerala cm, Kerala capital, Kerala tourism

Big Story

Day after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was booked for ‘cut Assam from India’ statement, multiple explosions rock Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Four low-intensity blasts rock Assam on India's 71st Republic Day days after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam urged Indian Muslims to cut off North East India from rest of the country.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,915FansLike
225,113FollowersFollow
165,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com