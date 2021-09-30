‘Sells his mother’: Congress sinks to new low, drags PM Modi’s 90-year-old mother in a debate about Congress disintegrating in Punjab

Congress is a party that has often been offended when Sonia Gandhi was called by her original Italian name, Antonia Maino. However, they seem to have no compunctions in insulting Prime Minister Modi’s mother repeatedly in an attempt to insult the Prime Minister himself. Today, in a discussion on Times Now Navbharat, a Congress spokesperson called Mudit Agarwal said that PM Modi ‘sells his mother on TV’.

Journalist and anchor Sushant Sinha took to Twitter to tweet a video of the exchange and say, “When the Congress leader said that “PM @narendramodi sell your mother” I was shocked. I can’t understand how anyone can say such a thing to a mother. The respect of women for the Congress is of such a level that even one’s mother should not be spared?”.

In a discussion about the dismantling of Congress after infighting erupted in Punjab, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the BJP spokesperson said that BJP is proud of the fact that PM Modi used to sell tea and has worked his way up with hard work. He then asked the Congress spokesperson what Sonia Gandhi has done in her life for Congress to question the Prime Minister and his humble background.

To that, the Congress spokesperson said that the Prime Minister was lying. “He has never sold tea. He was lying. He is the kind of person who sells his mother on television”, said the Congress spokesperson.

Sushant Singh, the journalist and anchor of the show countered the shameful comment by the Congress spokesperson by saying that he was crossing his limits and no matter whose mother was being spoken about, one cannot say that someone sells their mother on Television. The anchor, to make the Congress spokesperson realise his folly, also reminded the Congress spokesperson that if he is passing shameful comments like PM Modi sells his mother on television, then the BJP spokesperson would also ask him what Sonia Gandhi’s profession was.

Even after the stern warning by the journalist, the Congress spokesperson did not stop there. He said that whenever PM Modi goes to meet his mother, there are always camera’s present. When the anchor asked him about the merit of his given that cameras are present even when Rahul Gandhi meets Sonia Gandhi, the Congress spokesperson shamelessly repeated his statement saying, “PM Modi sells his mother”.

Sushant Singh also said that if he will make statements like the PM sells his mother, then people will remind Congress how they sold “Bharat Mata” with all their scams. Ultimately, Singh told the Congress spokesperson that from next time, he will not be invited to the show. Before the discussion carried on, the anchor lowered the volume of Mudit Agarwal, the spokesperson who had made shameful statements.

The statements of Mudit Agarwal come has no surprised since Congress has been indulging in such low level politics of abusing the PM’s mother ever since BJP came to power in 2014. In 2015, when PM Modi met Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg,

Towards the end of the townhall, to a pointed question from Zuckerberg about Modi’s mother, the Modi’s voice cracked when he recalled his mother’s hardships when she washed utensils at neighbours’ homes to support her family.

And for some reason, the Congress, who are sworn sycophants of only one “mother”, decided to raise this extremely personal issue making some very crass comments.

Anand Sharma was the man chosen by Congress to execute this dirty job and he claimed that Modi lied about his mother’s hardships. This was, of course, a patent lie.

That was not the only time that Prime Minister’s Modi’s mother, who is a private individual and has no political standing, has been targetted by the ‘liberals’.

Congress leader Raj Babbar had mocked PM Modi’s mother by saying how the Rupee is devaluating so much that it is reaching her age (97/98). A Pakistani newspaper had even insulted his mother by calling Modi a ‘son of a prostitute‘. Earlier, Congress leader and MP candidate had equated PM Modi’s and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s aunt, mother and sister to stray cattle.