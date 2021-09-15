Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeEntertainmentIncome Tax dept surveys Sonu Sood's office
Editor's picksEntertainment
Updated:

Income Tax dept surveys Sonu Sood’s office

Earlier, the actor was in trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over allegation of carrying out illegal construction in a residential building which he had converted into a hotel without permission.

OpIndia Staff
Income Tax surveys office of Sonu Sood (image courtesy: Hindustantimes.com)
273

Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out survey at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s office over allegations of tampering of books of accounts related to him. As per reports, six locations associated with Sood and his companies were surveyed.

Earlier, the actor was in trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over allegation of carrying out illegal construction in a residential building which he had converted into a hotel without permission. In an affidavit submitted in Bombay High Court, the BMC had called him a habitual offender.

In the affidavit, BMC had said, “Sonu Sood wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of their unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make the hotel operational albeit illegally and without permission from the License Department.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssonu sood, sonu sood income tax survey, sonu sood income tax
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress to mark PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Bad Omen Day,’ netizens say ‘no lesson learnt’

OpIndia Staff -
People asked who is forming the political startegy for Congress, because clearly they are being prepped for a more humiliating loss.
Politics

Want ticket? Tag money with your CV, Uttar Pradesh Congress asks

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Congress has asked all those who seek tickets to fight the upcoming state assembly elections, should 'donate' Rs 11,000 to the party along with their CV.

Income Tax dept surveys Sonu Sood’s office

Union cabinet approves structural reforms in telecom sector: AGR definition rationalised by excluding non-telecom revenues, 4-year moratorium on dues

The changing CMs of BJP: What it means and what to expect

Watch: Rahul Gandhi goofs up while inaugurating new Mahila Congress logo on its foundation day

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
576,272FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com