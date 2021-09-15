Income Tax dept surveys Sonu Sood’s office

Income Tax department on Wednesday carried out survey at Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s office over allegations of tampering of books of accounts related to him. As per reports, six locations associated with Sood and his companies were surveyed.

Earlier, the actor was in trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over allegation of carrying out illegal construction in a residential building which he had converted into a hotel without permission. In an affidavit submitted in Bombay High Court, the BMC had called him a habitual offender.

In the affidavit, BMC had said, “Sonu Sood wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of their unauthorized work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make the hotel operational albeit illegally and without permission from the License Department.”