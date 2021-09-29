Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Angvastra autographed by Paralympics athletes, Javelin used by Neeraj Chopra leading the bid at e-auction of PM mementos

Gifts and mementos received by PM Modi are being auctioned for Namami Gange. Neeraj Chopra's Javelin fetching over 1 crore.

PM Mementos e-auction
PM Mementos e-auction will end on October 7
3

The Ministry of Culture is currently conducting an e-auction of around 1200 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These gifts include about 15 items that were gifted to PM Modi by athletes, including Sumit Antil’s Javelin, Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves, PV Sindhu’s racquet, and more. Other gift items up for e-auction include a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Char Dham shrines, Rudraksha Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras and more.

The Indian Olympians and Paralympians who returned home after participating in the Tokyo Olympics gifted the items during two programs where PM Modi met the athletes. The auction was started on September 17, and it will end on October 7. There are eight more days to go in the auction. Several items have already been sold fetching high prices. The proceedings of the e-auction will go to Namami Gange Mission.

In a statement Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “We are auctioning the mementos received by PM Modi. A lot of people bidding on the items on the e-auction website. I request all of you to participate in the e-auction to buy mementos received by PM Modi.”

Items that are gaining traction during the e-auction

Apart from the Javelin (base price Rs. 1 crore) presented by Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra to PM Modi, two stoles gifted by him are also up for grabs. The base price of the stoles was kept at Rs 90 lakh. While the Javelin is currently fetching Rs 1,00,01,100/- in the e-auction. An autographed angavastra was given to PM Modi that has signatures the Paralympics contingent. It is being auctioned with a base price of 90 lakh. Currently, it is fetching over Rs. 10 crore.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin up for auction. Source: pmmementos.gov.in

Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal’s hockey stick was kept at the base price of Rs.80 lakh.

Hockey stick with signatures of women’s hockey team. Source: pmmementos.gov.in

PV Sindhu’s signed racquet is also fetching Rs. 90 lakh. 

PV Sidhu’s racquet and bag. Source: pmmementos.gov.in

You can also place your bids for the items you would like to own. To bid, you have to register at the PM Mementos website and place the bid. Please note that the price of the items that are being auctioned is constantly changing.

 

