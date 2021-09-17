Trouble seems to be mounting for former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh who is now in hiding. In an explosive revelation, the tainted cop Sachin Vaze in a statement to the Enforcement Directorate has (ED) revealed that Deshmukh had asked him to collect money from bar and hotel owners.

He also alleged that the former minister used to give instructions in high-profile investigations. Further, naming transport minister Anil Parab, Vaze accused the two ministers of collecting Rs 40 crore from ten deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for allowing their transfer orders by the former CP Parambir Singh, as per a report in HT.

‘Deshmukh and Parab were not happy with transfers’

Vaze who recorded his statement on June 19 at Taloja jail said that Deshmukh and Parab were not happy with Singh’s order regarding transfer and postings of the 10 DCPs and had got the order reversed, as per a report in the New Indian Express. “After 3-4 days, I came to know that after some adjustments and consideration of money, the said order was issued,” Vaze alleged.

“I came to know that a total sum of Rs 40 crore was collected from the police officers listed in the said order and out of which Rs 20 crore each was given to Anil Deshmukh, through Sanjeev Palande, the PS to Home Minister and to Anil Parab through one Bajrang Karmate, an RTO Officer,” read Vaze’s statement further.

‘We will do good cases’

Vaze further told ED that he met Deshmukh on June 16, 2020, at the state guest house Sahyadri where the former home minister told him that together “they will do good cases”.

Following that meeting, Deshmukh started calling Vaze frequently to take updates on various cases directly and at times for personal work such as arranging vehicles.

‘From TRP case to Vasooli’

Vaze in his statement has listed three ‘good’ cases for which he received instructions from Vaze.

TRP rigging case

Vaze accused Deskhmukh of giving “instructions” for the TRP rigging case where some TV channels were accused of manipulating TRP to claim an inflated viewership.

Abetment to suicide case

Reportedly, Vaze was given instructions by Deshmukh in the abetment to suicide case regarding the death of architect Anvay Naik in which journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested. The closed 2018 case was opened and Arnab was arrested from his house, despite having no direct links with the architect. The Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings against Arnab Goswami later.

Vaze ‘the encounter specialist’ had personally led Arnab Goswami’s probe shortly after being reinstated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Prior to this Vaze was facing suspension for 16 years on murder charges in a 2003 custodial death case.

‘Vasooli’ from bars and restaurants

Revealing further, Vaze revealed that he was called for a meeting in October 2020, at Deshmukh’s residence “Dyneshwari” where the NCP leader handed over a list of 1,750 bars and restaurants. Vaze was instructed to collect Rs 3 lakh each from these establishments for granting various favours and permits.

This amount was handed over to Deshmukh’s aides Palande and Shinde. The minister had received approximately Rs 4.70 crore which was routed to the Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha Trust, managed by the Deshmukh family.

Vaze named in ED chargesheet

Vaze has been named as an accused by the ED in its prosecution complaint filed in connection with bribery and money laundering case.

Vaze’s statements are a part of this charge sheet filed by the ED recently against Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in an alleged money laundering case.

13 others named in the charge sheet include a trust and other companies linked to Deshmukh and his family including two of his staffers, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, who were arrested in June.

Vaze is currently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with the Antilia bomb-scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.