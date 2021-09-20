After Congress settled with a ‘not-so-popular’ Chief Minister for Punjab, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat hinted at the possibility of electing the ‘popular’ Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chief ministerial face in the upcoming state polls.

The state of Punjab witnessed a high voltage drama over the weekend after senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as Chief Minister citing constant humiliation.

Speaking to ANI about Congress’ plan for the 2022 state assembly elections, Rawat said, “It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister’s cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu.”

“He is very popular,” he added.

However, senior Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar has expressed his bewilderment over Rawat’s statement. “On the swearing-in day of Sh Charanjit Channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that ‘elections will be fought under Sidhu, is baffling,” he said in a Tweet.

On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

“It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position,” Jakhar continued.

Punjab gets a new CM

After veteran leader and two-time CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his post, quite a few names to fill the empty post surfaced in the media. From Sukhjinder Randhawa to Ambika Soni, Congress finally settled with “MeToo” accused Charanjit Singh Channi.

Commenting on the new CM elect, Rawat informed, “The decision (to choose the new Punjab CM) was taken yesterday only. We were only waiting to meet the Governor. The party was unanimous on Charanjit Singh Channi’s name. We will try to ensure that he (Amarinder Singh) is there at oath-taking, but it’s up to him.”

Welcoming the appointment of Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu called the decision ‘historic.’ “(The appointment) will be written with golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress,” he added.

Channi visits Gurudwara

A known Sidhu loyalist, Channi paid obeisance at Gurudwara Katalgarh Sahib at Chamkaur Sahib just ahead of his oath ceremony.

He was one of the four ministers who had rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh recently while siding with Sidhu.

Channi, who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a woman IAS officer in 2018 had joined Congress in 2012. He held the portfolios of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet.

‘Hope he won’t harm party interest’

Meanwhile, Congress has made yet another embarrassing remark against former CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Doubting his loyalty Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said he hoped the outgoing CM would “heed his conscience” and not act against party interest.

“I hope that Capt. Amarinder Singh ji won’t take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party. Capt. Sahib himself has said that the party made him CM and allowed him to continue as CM for nine and a half years,” said Gehlot in a Tweet.

He has worked to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab.

Capt. Amarinder Singh ji is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work in the future also keeping the Party’s interests in the forefront. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 19, 2021

“He has worked to the best of his capacity and served the people of Punjab. Capt. Amarinder Singh Ji is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work in the future also keeping the Party’s interests in the forefront,” he said further.