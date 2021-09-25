The theatrics of actor Sonu Sood on social media is not a new phenomenon. Ever since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic, the actor has spent most of his time projecting himself as some sort of messiah. Over time, it appears, he has managed to convince even himself that he is indeed the prince that was promised.

On Saturday, Sonu Sood shared a screenshot showing the number of unread emails on his inbox. He added in the caption, “Hope.. Trust.. Prayers.. what else does one need in life”. It is not clear how he claim to the conclusion that all the unread emails in his inbox are “prayers” for his well-being. Conventional wisdom dictates that celebrities receive a great deal of spam emails as well.

Nonetheless, when someone is convinced that he is the second coming of Jesus Christ, every unread email is an opportunity to blow his own trumpet. Thus, we have Sood here convinced that the nearly 60,000 unread emails in his inbox is evidence of the love that the masses bear towards himself.

People were quick to remind him, however, that unread emails are not a measure of one’s popularity or greatness. The comments to his tweet were littered with people revealing the number of unread emails they have in their own inbox.

Ummiden yaha v hai Sir😊😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/WERovh9dbL — Vishwanath Singh (@imvishwapatel) September 25, 2021

One person commented that his inbox is filled with prayers from Nigeria.

The inbox antics of Sonu Sood comes days after the Income Tax Department found incriminating evidence against the actor. The investigative agency discovered that Sood had evaded taxes to the tune of over Rs. 20 crores.

While Sood managed to collect huge amounts in donations, most of that amount is lying unused, and only a small amount has been distributed. According to a statement by the IT Department, while a total of ₹18.94 crore was collected, only ₹1.9 crore was used, and the rest has not been used yet.

People on social media brought that up as well while responding to his unread emails tweet.

Income tax ki raid 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KcLKHG21t5 — Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) September 25, 2021

The number of mails IT Department sends you to fill the ITR https://t.co/uESjCjrnnX — Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) September 25, 2021

Since the pandemic began, there have been false messiahs who have pranced around boasting about their, often nonexistent, accomplishments. But no one, perhaps, has done so with more embellishments than Sonu Sood.

It is pretty clear that he is so enamoured with himself that the thought does not cross his mind that perhaps, people are not buying what he has been selling all this while. Consumed by his messiah complex, he appears to believe that even unread emails are divine blessings from above.