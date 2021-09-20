Suresh Chavhanke has interviewed anti-farm law protests leader Rakesh Tikait on his channel Sudarshan TV. The complete interview will be telecast at 8 pm on Monday. Prior to that, Suresh Chavhanke has been sharing clips from the interview on his Twitter account. One such clip has gone now gone viral.

In the viral clip, Chavhanke points to dogs which had entered the scene of the interview and pointed out to Rakesh Tikait that Owaisi was here, presumably Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM. But he could have also referred to Akbaruddin Owaisi, the brother of the AIMIM supremo, it is not entirely clear.

Chavhanke says, “Look at this (pointing towards the dogs). Wherever I interview, Owaisi pays a visit. Look here, Owaisi has come… You can watch any ‘Chalte Chalte’ you want.” The Sudarshan TV Editor then apologised to the dogs for insulting them. Tikait chimes in saying, “They are loyal.”

The ‘farmer leader’ did not appear too bothered by Chavhanke’s jibe at Owaisi and even appeared to agree with him, although the context of it all is not clear and his precise reaction will be known only when the complete interview is aired on Monday.

There has been occasion in the past when dogs have appeared on the scene while Suresh Chavhanke was conducting an interview. When dogs appeared during his interview with Azam Khan, he had called man’s best friend ‘descendant of Owaisi’. It is not entirely clear when the descendants of Owaisi became Owaisi himself.

Asaduddin Owaisi and Rakesh Tikait found themselves at loggerheads recently after the latter called the former BJP’s ‘chacha jaan’. “Owaisi and BJP are a team. He is BJP’s chacha jaan. He has the blessings of the BJP. He will abuse them, but they will not file a case against him. BJP will take his help. Farmers will have to understand their moves. Owaisi is double-faced. He will ruin the farmers. They will hatch conspiracies during elections. But as suggested by Zila Panchayat elections, people in Baghpat are revolutionary,” the anti-farm law protester said.

Shaukat Ali, AIMIM’s UP chief, hit back at Tikait saying that he wanted to become a political leader using shortcuts. Owaisi responded, saying, “This man (Tikait) is a liar … I have been booked under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity on religious grounds) a few days back … These Chachajaan and Abbajaan comments are described as dog whistle politics and he should stop resorting to such tactics.”

Tikait, who was accused of involvement in the Muzaffarnagar riots, was found chanting ‘Allahu-Akbar’ at a rally recently.