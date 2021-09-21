Suresh Chavhanke vs Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter: Here is what happened

From the last one week, there is an online scuffle going on between Sudarshan TV chief Suresh Chavhanke and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on Twitter. It all started when Chavhanke posted a tweet on Hindi Divas in which he said that the encroachment of Urdu words in the Hindi language is an attempt to kill the national language, and it should be stopped.

He further added that his channel has stopped using over 500 Urdu words that were being used while covering news. Calling it “Bhasha Jihad”, Chavhanke accused Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and writer Javed Akhtar along with search engine Google, of imposing Urdu.

Following the tweet, the fan accounts of Shah Rukh Khan started posting tweets against Chavhanke and demanded his arrest.

Chavhanke wrote, “Today, fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Javed Akhtar are trending demands of my arrest because I raised my voice against their conspiracy to impose Urdu in Hindi. But I will continue to raise my voice for Hindi-Hindu-Hindustan. Do whatever you want to do.”

By then, tweets in his support started to pour in, and it started a Twitter war between the fans of SRK and Chavhanke. On September 16, Chavhanke claimed that the profiles of the SRK gang that had been hired to attack him had not mentioned the names of their ‘Abba Jaan’. He was pointing out that the majority of the accounts were without a real name or surname. He further added that people should look at the support he is getting from his fans who have real profiles. “This is the difference between so-called fans and patriots,” he said. He also added the hashtag #BoycottShahRukhKhan.

Supporters of Chavhanke trended the hashtag.

A hashtag was trended in which supporters of Chavhanke called him Deshbhakt. Many high-profile verified accounts of Twitter also showed solidarity to Chavhanke.

Chavhanke shared two tweets on September 21. In the first tweet, he pointed fingers at Shah Rukh for coming up with the film on Tipu Sultan. He said if a film on Tipu is allowed, next they would make a movie on Aurangzeb, which is not acceptable. Notably, the news of the movie on Tipu Sultan Chavhanke mentioned was based on a trailer created by a fan. No such movie was planned.

टीपू सुल्तान जैसे दरिंदों पर अगर आज फ़िल्म बनेगी तो कल औरंगज़ेब पर भी बनेंगीं। हमें यह स्वीकार नहीं। #Suresh_Chavhanke_Expose_SRK जारी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/C8tZCuWcvV — Suresh Chavhanke “Sudarshan News” (@SureshChavhanke) September 21, 2021

In the second tweet, he questioned why Shah Rukh Khan wanted Pakistani players in Indian Premium League. He further asked if SRK thinks that Indians do not have the talent to play in his team. Notably, when Pakistani players were excluded from IPL in 2010, SRK had objected to the decision. He praised the Pakistani players and said, “I am not giving an excuse, and I truly believe Pakistani players are the best T20 players in the world. They are the champions. They are wonderful. But somewhere down the line, there is an issue, and we cannot deny it.”

As Chavhanke continues to attack SRK on social media, tweets against him and his support are pouring in to keep the netizens busy. Netizens are hailing Chavhanke for exposing Shah Rukh Khan through his fans.