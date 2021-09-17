Friday, September 17, 2021
Telangana Congress chief calls Shashi Tharoor ‘useless donkey’ in a viral audio, later apologises: Here is what had happened

Tharoor had recently heaped praises on the Telangana government for its work in the Information Technology (IT) sector during his visit to Hyderabad last week and that miffed the Telangana Congress Chief

OpIndia Staff
Audio shows Telangana Congress chief calling Shashi Tharoor 'donkey'
Shashi Tharoor (left), donkey (right), images via Deccan Herald and Indian Express
11

On Thursday (September 16), Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy sparked a controversy after he was heard comparing fellow party MP Shashi Tharoor with a ‘donkey’.

In a leaked audio clip that has now gone viral on social media, Reddy had remarked, “Shashi Tharoor! The donkey (gadha) must know whats’ happening here. Knows a few words in English… Language is not knowledge but a communicative skill. Speaking a few words in English will not change anything… I think of him as a donkey. Both of their attitudes are similar…He is useless…Must be expelled from the party.” The contentious audio clip was shared on Twitter by TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) leader Krishank Manne.

Congress, TRS bats for Shashi Tharoor

TRS working president KT Rama Rao informed that Shashi Tharoor had recently praised him and the work of the KCR-led-Telangana government, which had drawn the ire of the Telangana Congress chief. “As the chairman of the IT standing committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji had paid some compliments to the efforts of the Govt of Telangana recently. His colleague in parliament & PCC Cheap calls him a Donkey!! This is what happens when you have a 3rd rate criminal/thug leading the party,” he added.

Screengrab of the tweet by KT Rama Rao

Congress veteran leader Manish Tewari sought a public apology from Revanth Reddy. While hailing Shashi Tharoor as a ‘valued colleague,’ Tewari surmised, “It would have better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace and propriety demand you withdraw your words.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Manish Tewari

Telangana Congress chief withdraws remarks, Kerala MP accepts apology

Following the controversy, the Telengana COngress Chief took to Twitter to express his regret over his objectionable comments about the Thiruvananthapuram MP. He tweeted, “I spoke to Shashi Tharoor to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Revanth Reddy

He also added that his goal and that of Shashi Tharoor wants Congress to form a government in Telangana with the help of the Congress party.

Screengrab of the tweet by Revanth Reddy

Later, Shashi Tharoor informed that Revanth Reddy had made a ‘gracious’ phone call to apologise for his comments. “I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen
Congress in Telangana & across the country,” he added.

Screengrab of the tweets by Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor had recently heaped praises on the Telangana government for its work in the Information Technology (IT) sector during his visit to Hyderabad last week. “I was in Hyderabad leading the Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology and my comments were confined to appreciating the government’s work in the information technology sector,” he concluded.

