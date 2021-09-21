Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Jaunpur. Speaking at a public event at Jaunpur, the UP CM accused the opposition of following a ‘Main Aur Mera Khandaan’ (just me and my family) policy in their previous governments.

According to reports, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke at an inauguration event held at Jaunpur where he said that while the BJP worked for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the opposition only believed in ‘Mai Aur Mera Khandan’ policy.

CM Yogi said that the BJP is focused on equality, bringing peace and development for everyone while the previous governments in the state only focused on increasing the wealth of their party leaders.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “BJP is working with the objective of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ and providing equal opportunity to everyone. Earlier it was ‘Mai Aur Mera Khandaan’. When people of UP were suffering, they (SP and BSP) were organizing functions of singing and dancing.”

CM Yogi criticized the opposition saying that when BJP worked to provide equal opportunities to everyone, the opposition only worked for themselves. Yogi Adityanath accused that the opposition only followed ‘Mai Aur Mera Khandaan’ strategy that only benefitted the ruling party leaders and their family members.

Yogi Adityanath also blasted the opposition over their stance on Ram Mandir saying “The wait of 500 years ended on Aug 5, 2020, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Would SP and BSP ever have done so?”

CM Yogi asserted that the BJP stays away from caste politics and held the opposition responsible for spreading falsehood on sensitive matters.